Adults age 60 and older in Hendry and Glades counties have a new community resource available to them. The SGF Seniors Congregate Meal Program serves free, nutritious meals at three sites in Clewiston, LaBelle and Moore Haven.

The program is open to anyone 60 and older. There is no cost, no income test, and no application.

HENDRY COUNTY

1200 S. WC Owens Ave, Clewiston

Serving time: 11:30 AM



475 E Cowboy Way, LaBelle

Serving time: 11:30 AM

GLADES COUNTY

200 2nd. St. NW, Moore Haven

200 2nd. St. NW, Moore Haven Serving time: 11:30 AM

Roughly 7.4 million Americans age 60 and older experienced food insecurity in 2023. According to research conducted by Feeding America, older adults are more likely to live with chronic conditions that make shopping and cooking difficult, more likely to lack reliable transportation to a grocery store, and more likely to be stretching a fixed income across rent, food and medication at the same time. Older adults with disabilities are roughly twice as likely to be food insecure as their peers without disabilities, and older renters are about three times as likely as homeowners.

In Hendry County, 22.5% of residents live below the poverty line, which is nearly double the national rate of 12.5%. Glades' poverty rate is also above the national average with 17.2%. The county also has a higher percentage of residents — nearly 26% — aged 65 and older.

Older adults face elevated risk largely because they're more likely to live alone, to have lost family and friends, and to be managing chronic illness or vision and hearing loss.

Organizers say the meal is only part of what they're offering. Beyond nourishment, the congregate meal program is about social connection.

According to SGF Seniors one in four Glades residents aged 65 and older are considered socially isolated. That’s why SGF Seniors expanded its congregate meal program in Broward to Hendry and Glades counties.

Meals are offered daily, Monday through Friday.

Florida runs roughly 300 such sites statewide under the federal Older Americans Act, serving nutritionally balanced meals along with nutrition education and risk screening, with each meal providing at least one-third of an adult's recommended daily nutrients.

In Southwest Florida, services for older adults are coordinated by the Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida, which covers Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hendry, Lee and Sarasota counties and operates the statewide Elder Helpline at 866-41-ELDER.

SGF Seniors encourages newcomers to visit once as a guest, then sign up so the kitchen can plan an accurate count.

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