Another nationwide computer service issue is being reported this week, this time in the insurance industry.

The Allstate Insurance company is currently experiencing a nationwide tech system outage affecting phones, email, payment systems, and mobile app with no information available on when it will be restored.

Information from the Downdetector site and local agents indicated the outage began Monday morning.

Agents in Southwest Florida have been affected and are currently unable to access policies, quote, process payments, use the Allstate app, or make policy changes.

Downdetector reported hundreds of reports of system issues by thew Illinois-based company's clients.

For more information, check with your local agent.

The Allstate problem follows on the heels of recent nationwide outage issues involving Microsoft programs, the airline industry and multiple banks.

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