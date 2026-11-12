Outage reported nationwide for Outlook email service; Microsoft confirms problem

Users of the Outlook program and app nationwide reported outage issues with the email service.

On the Downdetector web service Thursday Outlook users reported issues accessing Exchange Online mailboxes, loading Outlook.com or web apps, sending/receiving emails, viewing calendars, and logging into Microsoft 365 services.

Such complaints surged past 65,000 complaints at one point with the issue surfacing shortly after noon.

There were no causes pinpointed for the outage.

Microsoft confirmed there were issues via @MSFT365Status on the X social media platform:

"We're investigating reports of users experiencing issues accessing Exchange Online mailboxes through multiple connection methods in the Americas. More details can be found in the Microsoft 365 admin center under EX1550543."

And:

"While we're working to mitigate impact, we've confirmed the issue may affect Microsoft 365 service connectivity for users in any region, more information will be provided in the Microsoft 365 admin center under EX1550543."

According to information on the Microsoft admin site, "The incident is currently classified as Service Degradation, and Microsoft is actively investigating and working to mitigate the issue."

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