Bishop Verot High explores themes of immortality, freedom and emotion in production of 'Tuck Everlasting'

What if you could live forever? That’s the dilemma that Winnie Foster faces when she learns of a hidden spring in a nearby forest that gives immortality to those who drink from it. Sephora Esperance stars in the role.

“She's been cooped up in her house for her whole life and the spring acts as a temptation for her to finally be free completely,” Esperance observed. “But that freedom does come at a cost.”

To complicate matters, Winnie becomes smitten with a boy who drank from the spring. His name is Jesse Tuck. He and his family are now immortal.

“He's very content with the circumstances and he always finds joy and he goes all around the world and sees all the things while his family is kind of upset about it,” said Lane Free, who plays Jesse.

Jesse asks Winnie to drink the water and see the world with him, but to find out what she decides, you’ll just have to see the play … or read Natalie Babbitt’s bestseller on which the play is based.

“The book is a really classic book,” Free added. “There’s so many fun characters and such a nice family atmosphere that all ages can enjoy.”

The book and the play intertwine themes of growth, connection, and moral complexity, inviting reflection on the nature of life and death.

“It's a show that makes you think, but it's also a show that makes you laugh and cry at the same time,” said Esperance. “It just really makes you look upon your own life and your own aspirations and know how fleeting it is.”

Performances are Thursday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://gofan.co/app/school/FL16963_1.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Jesse Tuck (Lane Free) meets Winnie Foster (Sephora Esperance) at the tree that stands over the spring of eternal life.

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In this timeless story, drinking from the spring confers immortality … but one remains the age they are forever. As members of the Tuck family reveal, living forever at one age is less a blessing than it might seem. People notice. People talk. And they must live in isolation to guard their secret. And not only must they take Winnie into their confidence and swear her to secrecy, but also a suspicious stranger is also now searching for the Tucks, and he will stop at nothing until he finds them and uncovers their secret.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Sephora Esperance stars in the role of Winnie Foster, an 11-year-old who must decide whether or not to join the Tuck family in immortality.

"Tuck Everlasting," by Natalie Babbitt, is a thought-provoking children's novel that explores themes of immortality, freedom, and the complexities of human emotions. The narrative unfolds with a blend of fairy tale elements and intense emotional depth.

Sephora Esperance read the book when she was in sixth grade. “I remember feeling devastated, but hopeful at the same time,” she recalled.

She pointed out that Winnie’s dilemma is not just whether to drink from the spring, but whether or not to keep the spring’s existence and the Tucks’ immortality secret.

“That’s the main dilemma,” Esperance added.

While Esperance sees herself continuing to act through college and beyond, her career goal is to obtain a degree in law and establish a practice in immigration and real estate law.

She also wants to travel extensively.

“I really want to encounter people of different languages because I speak French,” she noted.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Lane Free is Jesse Tuck, a boy who will forever be 17 years old.

Free also expects to continue acting after high school graduation. But he plans a career in real estate, first as a salesman and eventually as a broker.

“After high school, I'm going to get my real estate license, but I still hope to audition for some professional shows here and there and continue to keep up with acting because it's always been really fun for me and I think I'm getting really good at it,” Free said.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Teagan Clark as Miles Tuck, Giovanna Muro as mother Mae Tuck and Lane Free as Jesse Tuck discuss what to do about Winnie Foster, who discovers their secret of immortality.

Principal characters



Winnie Foster: a curious girl who stumbles upon the spring and enters the Tucks’ lives, forcing them to tell their story for the first time

Jesse Tuck: a young, carefree boy whom Winnie meets in the forest and who has not aged for 87 years

Miles Tuck: elder brother of Jesse, who is dulled by the losses caused by his immortality

Mae Tuck: their mother and the wife of Angus Tuck; she is a strong and loving woman who also cannot die

Angus Tuck or Tuck: husband of Mae and father to Miles and Jesse, a wise, kind, and immortal man

Man in the Yellow Suit: a malicious stranger to Treegap who wants to sell the spring water to the world

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall The book and the play intertwine themes of growth, connection, and moral complexity, inviting reflection on the nature of life and death.

Cast

Sephora Esperance Winnie Foster

Lane Free Jesse Tuck

Teagan Clark Miles Tuck

Giovanna Muro Mae Tuck

Noah Rodriguez Angus Tuck

Keeva Clark Man in Yellow

Sadie Greene Granny Foster

Hailee Specht The Constable

Chorus: Emily Darmanin, Bella Eggers, Madelynn Jewell, Ainsley Judd, Kareena Kurian and Sofia Spaniel.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Winnie Foster (Sephora Esperance), Jesse and Miles Tuck (Lane Free and Teagan Clark) share dinner with their mother, Mae (Giovanna Muro) and father, Angus Tuck (Noah Rodriguez).

Crew

Stage manager Olivia Torres

Assist. Stage mgr Cheyanne Chase

Lighting Board Operators Kristen De Barros & Eleni Kaklamanis

Sound Board Operators David Ribeiro & Ayden Sammartano

Spotlight Operators Caitlin Lamon & Elaina Muro

Flyloft Eleni Kaklamanis & Rose Manzoni

Backstage Crew Amelia Barnum

Costume Crew Analeise & Mia Rieman

Publicist Taylor Hoffman

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Cast and crew of Bishop Verot High School's production of 'Tuck Everlasting'

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.