Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation launches new water quality institute

The Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation (SCCF), launched its new Bailey Water Institute last week. Its goal is to serve as a central resource for water quality education and advocacy in Southwest Florida.

Allie Pecenka, policy associate for SCCF, said it's all about fitting the pieces of a solution for poor water quality together in one place.

"We want to bring water quality to the public in a way that's accessible, easy to understand, and that you can engage with all in one place," she said. "That's the goal of the Bailey Water Institute, if you want to learn about it, integrate it into your business, engage in advocacy, you can do all of that here."

Launching a new website and reaching local businesses have been two priorities for the Institute in its first phase. Pecenka stressed how vital water quality is for sectors beyond the environment, like the local economy and tourism.

"The red tides and harmful algal blooms we saw back in 2018. We lost about 43,000 coastal jobs from a bloom of that size alone," Pecenka said. "And, I think for most of us, water is what makes our ecosystem so beautiful. It's what makes your stay or your experience here so special, especially when the water is clear and blue."

Funding for the Institute came from the Orndorff Foundation for the Sam and Francis Bailey Center for Clean Water Education. The Bailey Family has been a cornerstone for the Sanibel community since the 1890s.

To remain up to date on the Bailey Water Institute's upcoming projects and initiatives, visit sccfbaileywater.org.

Businesses interested in becoming involved with the Institute's efforts can share their contact information here.

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