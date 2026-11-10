Charlotte County school system announces Teacher of the Year finalists

Charlotte County Public Schools has announced its 2026-27 Teacher of the Year and Support Employee of the Year finalists, along with the district's first-ever Rookie Teacher of the Year. District leaders surprised the 11 honorees at their schools, celebrating the difference they make in the lives of students and their colleagues every day.

New to this year's recognition program, the Rookie Teacher of the Year award celebrates educators who are making an impact early in their teaching careers. Lexi Edgell, a kindergarten teacher at Sallie Jones Elementary School, has been named the district's inaugural recipient.

The Teacher of the Year finalists are:



Michelle Seekings, East Elementary School

Galina Clarke, Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High School

Nancy Dillon, Sallie Jones Elementary School

Stephanie Brever, Kingsway Elementary School

Cheryl Whelden, Myakka River Elementary School

The Support Employee of the Year finalists are:



Shaina Yates, Liberty Elementary School

Cierra Beno, L.A. Ainger Middle School

Paola Gutierrez, Port Charlotte Middle School

Harald Ott, Murdock Middle School

Klayton Morris, Port Charlotte High School

“I wish every one of our employees could see themselves through the eyes of the students and colleagues whose lives they touch. I don't think they always realize just how much they mean to the people around them or the difference they make simply by showing up and caring. I hope each of these honorees knows just how much their work matters and how grateful we are to have them,” said Superintendent Mark Vianello.

The finalists will be honored during the Golden Apple Gala Awards celebration on January 8, 2027, at the Sunseeker Resort. The event will recognize the impactful work of educators and support professionals across Charlotte County and will culminate with the announcement of this year’s winners.

For more information about the Golden Apple Awards, contact the Charlotte County Public Schools Communications Office at communications@yourcharlotteschools.net.

