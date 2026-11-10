State Parks are free on Veterans Day

In honor of the United States turning 250, admission fees will be suspended at all Florida State Parks Veteran's Day, November 11.

In addition to this one-day benefit, veterans can take advantage of these benefits all year round:

Active-duty and honorably discharged veterans get a 25 percent discount on annual entrance passes.

Veterans with service-connected disabilities as well as surviving spouses and parents of those who died in combat are eligible for free lifetime military entrance passes to parks.

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