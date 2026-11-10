© 2026 WGCU News
News for all of Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State Parks are free on Veterans Day

WGCU | By Cary Barbor
Published November 10, 2026 at 3:36 PM EST

In honor of the United States turning 250, admission fees will be suspended at all Florida State Parks Veteran's Day, November 11.

In addition to this one-day benefit, veterans can take advantage of these benefits all year round:

Active-duty and honorably discharged veterans get a 25 percent discount on annual entrance passes.

Veterans with service-connected disabilities as well as surviving spouses and parents of those who died in combat are eligible for free lifetime military entrance passes to parks.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Arts & Culture WGCU NewsVeteransFlorida State Parks
Cary Barbor
Cary Barbor is a reporter for WGCU. She hosts the Gulf Coast Life Book Club author interview show as well as a bi-weekly GCL health show.
See stories by Cary Barbor
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU