Sanibel beach dunes getting the final step in facelift

The City of Sanibel began the final step of its post Hurricane Ian Beach Recovery project Monday.

With funding from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) as part of Hurricanes Ian and Nicole Recovery Plans for Florida's Beach and Dune System, the city will implement an island-wide dune planting project to bolster the beach and dune system, providing erosion control.

Native, low-growing dune vegetation will be installed in a 15-foot-wide strip along the Gulfward edge of the existing dune vegetation line. The native dune species to be installed will include sea oats (Uniola paniculata), bitter panic grass (Panicum amarum), railroad vine (Ipomoea pes-capre), sea purslane (Sesuvium portulucastrum), seacoast marsh elder (Iva imbricata), and seashore paspalum (Paspalum vaginatum).

This project will strengthen the resilience of the dune system which aids in the natural protection of the property. These species were chosen because they are essentially the "building blocks" of dune systems and are the most cost-effective nature-based solution to provide protection to beachfront properties.

Each plant plays an integral role in preserving a beach’s foundation. The diverse root structures of some plants can grow over 30 feet deep. Plants like sea oats lock the dune’s foundation in place—while others like the seacoast marsh elder tend to spread above ground and secure sand from wind or rain erosion.

Project Manager Joel Caouette anticipates completion around Nov. 27.

If you have questions about the Sanibel Island-wide Beach Dune Planting Project, contact Caouette at 239-267-4726 or joel.caouette@mysanibel.com.

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