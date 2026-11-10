© 2026 WGCU News
News for all of Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sanibel beach dunes getting the final step in facelift

WGCU | By Samuel Brucker
Published November 10, 2026 at 4:33 PM EST
Signs enforcing Florida Statute 370.041 — a law prohibiting the removal or interference with sea oat and sea grape plants — face outward on Barefoot Beach. There is no single state law prohibiting walking on beach dunes; local municipalities create their own ordinances, such as the Town of Fort Myers Beach’s Beach and Dune Management Ordinance.
Samuel Brucker
/
Barefoot Beach Reserve
Signs enforcing Florida Statute 370.041 — a law prohibiting the removal or interference with sea oat and sea grape plants — face outward on Barefoot Beach. There is no single state law prohibiting walking on beach dunes; local municipalities create their own ordinances, such as the Town of Fort Myers Beach’s Beach and Dune Management Ordinance.

The City of Sanibel began the final step of its post Hurricane Ian Beach Recovery project Monday.

With funding from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) as part of Hurricanes Ian and Nicole Recovery Plans for Florida's Beach and Dune System, the city will implement an island-wide dune planting project to bolster the beach and dune system, providing erosion control.

Native, low-growing dune vegetation will be installed in a 15-foot-wide strip along the Gulfward edge of the existing dune vegetation line. The native dune species to be installed will include sea oats (Uniola paniculata), bitter panic grass (Panicum amarum), railroad vine (Ipomoea pes-capre), sea purslane (Sesuvium portulucastrum), seacoast marsh elder (Iva imbricata), and seashore paspalum (Paspalum vaginatum).

This project will strengthen the resilience of the dune system which aids in the natural protection of the property. These species were chosen because they are essentially the "building blocks" of dune systems and are the most cost-effective nature-based solution to provide protection to beachfront properties.

Each plant plays an integral role in preserving a beach’s foundation. The diverse root structures of some plants can grow over 30 feet deep. Plants like sea oats lock the dune’s foundation in place—while others like the seacoast marsh elder tend to spread above ground and secure sand from wind or rain erosion.

Project Manager Joel Caouette anticipates completion around Nov. 27.

If you have questions about the Sanibel Island-wide Beach Dune Planting Project, contact Caouette at 239-267-4726 or joel.caouette@mysanibel.com.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Environment WGCU NewsWGCULocal WGCU NewsLee CountySanibel IslandCity of SanibelBeach Erosion
Samuel Brucker
Samuel Brucker is a multimedia journalist and radio host for WGCU.
See stories by Samuel Brucker
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU