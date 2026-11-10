Donations needed to assist those impacted by floods in Okeechobee County

Donations of clothing and canned food items are being accepted after historic flooding washed over Okeechobee County.

As much as 13 inches of rain fell last week, flooding hundreds of homes in low-lying areas.

Okeechobee County government is partnering with non-profit Okeechobee Our Village to accept the following:

• Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing

• Pillows and sheets

• Canned tuna and chicken

• Peanut butter and jelly

• Bread

• Canned fruit and vegetables

• Other shelf-stable foods