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Donations needed to assist those impacted by floods in Okeechobee County

WGCU | By Eileen Kelley
Published November 10, 2026 at 7:12 PM EST
Flooding in Okeechobee County prompted calls for donations to help residents.
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Flooding in Okeechobee County prompted calls for donations to help residents.

Donations of clothing and canned food items are being accepted after historic flooding washed over Okeechobee County.

As much as 13 inches of rain fell last week, flooding hundreds of homes in low-lying areas.
Okeechobee County government is partnering with non-profit Okeechobee Our Village to accept the following:

• Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing

• Pillows and sheets

• Canned tuna and chicken

• Peanut butter and jelly

• Bread

• Canned fruit and vegetables

• Other shelf-stable foods




Our Village
205 NE 2nd Street
Okeechobee, FL 34972

Donations accepted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Financial donations can be made at: https://givebutter.com/flood-recovery-200-year-flood-7bscps


For more information about donating or receiving assistance, call 863-447-0473 or email Liz@ourvillage.org
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Weather WGCU NewsFloodingOkeechobee County
Eileen Kelley
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