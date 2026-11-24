Governor Ron DeSantis made seventeen judicial appointments Tuesday including several in Southwest Florida jurisdictions:.

Jean-Paul Galasso, of Fort Myers, to serve as Judge on the Twentieth Judicial Circuit Court

Galasso has worked as the President and Owner of the Law Offices of Jean-Paul Galasso, P.A., since 2006. Previously, he served as an Assistant State Attorney in the Twentieth Judicial Circuit. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Montclair State University and his juris doctor from the University of Miami. Galasso fills the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Mañalich.

Christopher Whitney, of Fort Myers, to serve as Judge on the Twentieth Judicial Circuit Court

Whitney has served as a General Magistrate for the Twentieth Judicial Circuit Court since 2021. Previously, he served as an Assistant Public Defender in the Twentieth Judicial Circuit. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of South Florida and his juris doctor from the University of Florida. Whitney fills the judicial vacancy created by the passing of Judge Carlin.

Gary Ellis, of Sebring, to serve as Judge on the Highlands County Court

Ellis has served as an Assistant State Attorney for the Tenth Judicial Circuit Court since 1990. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his juris doctor from Samford University. Ellis fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Ritenour.

Other judicial appointments Tuesday included:



Ralph Seegobin, of Orlando, to serve as Judge on the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court

Seegobin has worked as a Senior Associate for Wood, Smith, Henning, & Berman, L.L.P. since 2026. Previously, he served as an Assistant State Attorney in the Ninth Judicial Circuit. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his juris doctor from Barry University. Seegobin fills the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Strowbridge.

William Minton, of Lake Worth, to serve as Judge on the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Court

Minton has served as a Deputy Chief Counsel and Chief Counsel for the Florida Highway Patrol since 2017. Previously, he served as an Assistant State Attorney in the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his juris doctor from Stetson University. Minton fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Caracuzzo.

Gabriel Ermine, of Boca Raton, to serve as Judge on the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Court

Ermine has served as an Assistant Public Defender in the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit since 2015. Previously, he served as an Assistant State Attorney in the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the Florida Atlantic University and his juris doctor from Nova Southeastern University. Ermine fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Gillen.

Sarah Sherman, of West Palm Beach, to serve as Judge on the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Court

Sherman has served as a Career Appellate Law Clerk to Judge Jeffrey Kuntz at the Fourth District Court of Appeal since 2025. Previously, she served as an Assistant State Attorney in the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of California and her juris doctor from the University of Miami. Sherman fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Keyser.

Jonathan Templeton, of Rockledge, to serve as Judge on the Brevard County Court

Templeton has worked as the Owner of Templeton Law P.A., since 2017. Previously, he served as an Assistant State Attorney in the Eighteenth Judicial Circuit. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of South Florida and his juris doctor from Barry University. Templeton fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Garagozlo.

Wynn Vickers, of Ocala, to serve as Judge on the Fifth Judicial Circuit Court

Vickers has worked as an Associate at the Douglas Law Firm since 2025. Previously, she served as an Assistant State Attorney in the Fifth Judicial Circuit. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and juris doctor from Stetson University. Vickers fills the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Davis.

Christopher Small, of Leesburg, to serve as Judge on the Lake County Court

Small has served as an Assistant State Attorney in the Fifth Judicial Circuit since 2011. Previously, he served as an Assistant Public Defender in the Eighth Judicial Circuit. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Duke University and juris doctor from the University of Richmond. Small fills the judicial vacancy created by the enactment of Senate Bill 2508.

Adam Smith, of Ocala, to serve as Judge on the Marion County Court

Smith has served as an Assistant State Attorney in the Fifth Judicial Circuit since 2016. Previously, he worked as an Associate Attorney at the Allen Law Firm. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Alabama and juris doctor from Florida Coastal. Smith fills the judicial vacancy created by the enactment of Senate Bill 2508.

Rita Cuervo, of Miami, to serve as Judge on the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court

Cuervo has served as a County Court Judge in Miami-Dade County since her appointment by the Governor in 2023. Previously, she worked as an Associate Attorney at Andrews, Biernacki, Davis. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and juris doctor from Florida State University. Cuervo fills the judicial vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Rebull.

Juan Perez, of Miami, to serve as Judge on the Miami-Dade County Court

Perez has worked as a Partner at Horr, Skip, & Perez, P.A. Previously, he served as an Assistant State Attorney in the Eleventh Judicial Circuit. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Florida International University and juris doctor from St. Thomas University. Perez fills the judicial vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Correa.

Luis Perez-Medina, of Miami, to serve as Judge on the Miami-Dade County Court

Perez-Medina has served as a County Court Judge for Miami-Dade County since 2018. Previously, he served as an Assistant State Attorney in the Eleventh Judicial Circuit. He earned both his bachelor’s degree and juris doctor from Florida International University. Perez-Medina fills the judicial vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Espinosa-Marin.

Annette Segura, of Miami, to serve as Judge on the Miami-Dade County Court

Segura has worked as a Senior Managing Associate General Counsel for Universal Property & Casualty Insurance since 2023. Previously, she worked as Counsel for Progressive Insurance. She earned both her bachelor’s degree and juris doctor from the University of Miami. Segura fills the judicial vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Perez-Santiago.

Adam Haba, of Sanford, to serve as Judge on the Eighteenth Judicial Circuit Court

Haba has worked as the Managing Attorney at The Haba Law Firm, P.A. since 2012. Previously, he served as an Assistant State Attorney in the Second Judicial Circuit. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and juris doctor from Ave Maria School of Law. Haba fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Galluzzo.

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