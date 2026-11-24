The South Florida Water Management District will be conducting a 65-acre prescribed burn in Collier County today (Tuesday, November 24).

The burn unit is in the CREW Management Area and is located approximately half a mile west of the intersection of Immokalee Road and Wild Turkey Drive.

Smoke may be visible in the area of the burn as identified in the map above.

Prescribed burns are important to protect conservation lands from uncontrolled wildfires while supporting the health of South Florida's ecosystems.

The South Florida Water Management District routinely conducts prescribed burns to maintain the health and ecological function of natural areas and to help manage certain invasive vegetation for the benefit of native plants and wildlife.

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