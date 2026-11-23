Editor's note: This story is a project supported by the Ira A. Lipman Center for Journalism and Civil and Human Rights, Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting, and the Fund for Investigative Journalism and originally published by The Florida Trib. WGCU News has not independently verified the information in this report.

Chapter One: A brutal way to die

Typa Bush took the call at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 16. It was an update about her son Andrew, who had been killed 14 months earlier — flipped over and asphyxiated, according to the medical examiner’s report, by a man twice his size. The voice on the other side of the line was a detective with Southwest Florida’s Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

She said the detective told her no charges would be filed against Andrew Davis’ killer because of the law known as “Stand-Your-Ground.” Seen by critics as a get-out-of-jail-free card for hotheads and vigilantes, Stand-Your-Ground allows Floridians to use force — up to and including lethal force — rather than retreat in the face of a threat.

On the sheriff's watch AUDIO READING.m4a Listen • 33:12

“It was your son’s own fault,” the detective said, according to Bush.

But this was not your typical Stand-Your-Ground dispute. For one thing, her son was killed in the Lee County Jail by his cellmate. The assailant was a 300-pounder with a long record of arrests, including for domestic violence and cruelty to a child. Why, she wondered, would such an enormous man need deadly force to defend against her unarmed son, who tipped the scales at 145? Wasn’t it the sheriff’s job to ensure her son’s safety? By letting the cellmate off the hook, didn’t the agency also give itself a pass?

The detective assured her it was the state attorney’s office’s call, not the sheriff’s.

Dissatisfied, Bush phoned the state attorney’s office. She says she was told the opposite — that it was the sheriff’s office’s case. Prosecutors’ did a “limited preliminary review” and signed off, according to a state attorney memo to the sheriff.

“I’m so overwhelmed,” Bush told The Florida Trib. “I just can’t stop crying.”

Marceno Motel

Taurat Hossain/The Florida Trib A "Marceno Motel" poster, accompanied by a photo of the sheriff, outside the downtown county jail in Fort Myers in September 2026. In a smaller font below the casino-like tagline, it continues: "No WiFi, no swimming pool, no fun."

The lack of accountability for the death of Andrew Davis — a welder with a rap sheet largely for drug busts, in jail this time for “resisting without violence” during the arrest of a friend — is but one manifestation of the problems plaguing the Lee County Jail and its overseer, Sheriff Carmine Marceno. The sheriff takes great pride and considerable amusement in the lockup, which he calls the “Marceno Motel.” From Fort Myers to Cape Coral, jail transport vans double as rolling billboards for the smiling sheriff and his “motel,” replete with portraits of the lawman and the cheeky tagline: “Group rates available!”

Inside one such van, a 29-year-old mysteriously seized up and died in August 2023. No charges or administrative sanctions resulted, despite the detainee’s broken ribs and signs of blunt-force injury, which could have been caused by CPR.

Since the sheriff was appointed by then-Gov. Rick Scott in October 2018, the Marceno Motel — actually two lockups — has seen a notable rise in detainee deaths: 39 on his watch. That number, racked up over eight years, equals 40 percent of all detainee deaths since 1989, a total of 36 years, records provided by the sheriff’s office show.

A database obtained from the sheriff’s office and analyzed by The Florida Trib attributes many of the deaths to what the office calls “accidents,” a category that includes drug overdoses in what is, in theory, a drug-free environment. The tally also includes several suicides by hanging, including five within four days of check-in. Three men hanged themselves within 24 hours of being placed in custody.

Several Lee County law enforcement insiders, including ex-employees of the sheriff’s office, say that over that eight-year arc, not one employee has been disciplined, fired, or otherwise held responsible in any of the fatalities, despite questions about whether cells are being properly monitored, if the mentally ill and suicidal are being screened and referred for treatment, and how drugs freely flow into a secure facility. The Trib asked the sheriff’s office to confirm or deny the lack of accountability and cite any evidence to the contrary. No response was offered.

In Florida, all jail deaths must be reported to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. When the circumstances of individual deaths merit a fresh look, sheriff’s offices can ask for a review by FDLE. That agency told The Trib it had no record of Lee County ever asking.

It’s hard to make concrete judgments on the circumstances of Davis’ death. Key portions of the 10-page “ case management report ” documenting the death are blacked out with a marker — including the names of detainee witnesses, jail staffers who responded, and a detailed description of the encounter, other than what the cellmate himself claimed.

Contrary to Florida statute, the reasons for these individual redactions are not stated. Having been ruled self-defense, the case should no longer qualify for an “open criminal investigation” exemption from the public records law. Asked why anything would be redacted, a sheriff’s spokesperson cited “Marsy’s Law,” which protects the identities and rights of some crime victims. In the sheriff’s office’s view, is Davis — who is dead — the victim, or is the man who throttled him? Davis’ name was released by the sheriff’s office more than a year ago, while the cellmate's name remains obscured in the sheriff’s record shared with The Trib.

Aubrey Land, a former investigator with the Florida Department of Corrections, examined the document at the Florida Trib’s request and called it “horrible” and “shameful.”

The cellmate, speaking briefly to a reporter after The Trib independently learned his name, said it was a fight, the result was unfortunate, and he didn’t mean for the other man to die. He says he made a statement to investigators to that effect.

Laughing out loud at the people they arrest

If Marceno is disturbed by the death, drugs, and despair in his jailhouse, he has soldiered on.

In a 2023 TikTok, Marceno recited a light-hearted rhyme. It went:

Jumpsuits are red,

Justice is sweet

Commit a crime in Lee County

And your ass will get beat

The word “ass” is partially bleeped. WINK News learned in advance about the ditty and produced a story , apparently prompting the sheriff to preemptively shelve the TikTok.

But similar social media posts mocking jail detainees have been posted by a verified “ Lee County Sheriff's Office ” handle with 1.1 million followers. In one , Marceno’s deputies dance around a jail van, lip-syncing to Taylor Swift’s 2019 hit “Cruel Summer.” In another , a video that resembles bodycam footage shows a young African-American man, stereotypically shirtless and wearing a red ski mask, being pretend-tasered by a hairy-armed white man. The video is overlaid with audio of a gospel performer singing: “I begin to pass out, and then my head hit the wall.”

The post garnered more than 99,000 views.

Hugh Starnes, a now-retired judge who presided over first-appearance hearings in Lee County for nearly three decades, was shown some of Marceno’s social media posts during a visit to his home by a Florida Trib reporter. Starnes, who led efforts to decrease Lee County’s jail population, was astonished and angry, smacking his palm on his coffee table in one instance, turning his eyes away in another.

Taurat Hossain/The Florida Trib Judge Hugh Starnes, who served in Lee County judiciary for over three decades, at his home in downtown Fort Myers.

“This is 100% wrong,” Starnes said. “We are public servants. We serve the public.”

He called the videos “beneath the dignity” of a sheriff.

Sheriffs in Florida have sweeping authority to behave as they see fit. Although their budgets are approved by county commissioners, they are very often the most powerful and highly paid public officials in town. In Miami-Dade, the sheriff, feuding with county commissioners, recently announced her intention to pull commissioners' police chauffeurs/security details. In Broward, the sheriff has sought to bar commissioners from county property used by the sheriff’s office.

The Tampa Bay Times revealed how a Pasco County sheriff labeled hundreds of children potential criminals, assembling a watch list based on such factors as a child’s school grades and history of absorbing abuse. He was just elected to the Florida Senate.

The governor can suspend a sheriff, but Marceno seems in no danger. He has been looked on fondly by Gov. Ron DeSantis and was at one time considered a strong contender to fill Byron Donalds’ congressional seat when Donalds decided to run for governor. Marceno bowed out, noting, among other factors, that he would have to take a cut in his salary. Last year, his disclosed annual earnings from the sheriff’s office were over $270,000.

Marceno won reelection as sheriff in 2024, sailing to victory on a wave of hundreds of thousands in campaign contributions from those on his payroll.

In addition to the retired judge, The Trib talked to a former Lee County sheriff, a former public defender, and Marceno’s one-time internal affairs chief, all of whom agreed that not just the TikToks but Marceno’s general comportment sends a message to subordinates that anything goes.

“It is plain and simple: He isn’t fit to be sheriff. He never was,” said Rodney Shoap. Shoap has some grasp of what the job requires, having worn the Lee County sheriff’s badge from 2001 to 2004.

Although Marceno’s office declined to respond to a list of 15 specific written questions, some of them related to Davis’ death, it did provide an overarching statement:

“The Lee County Sheriff’s Office takes its responsibility to protect the safety, security, and well-being of individuals in its custody seriously. Any loss of life in a correctional setting is a tragedy and deserves careful consideration, respect for those involved and their families, and a thorough, impartial investigation,” said Lt. Sarah Rodriguez, in charge of the office’s public affairs department.

She acknowledged that the jail, like similar institutions, takes into account “physical characteristics” of detainees — such as sheer bulk — when deciding whether two people should share a cell, but added that it is just one of many factors to be considered.

There is evidence that the jailhouse attack on Davis was no aberration. Three weeks earlier, 39-year-old Brandt Diaz was nearly murdered by his much larger, violent cellmate. Yanko Romero, in Lee County custody on a charge of killing a Fort Myers woman, attacked the dozing Diaz, smashing the man’s face with his fist until the cellmate was unrecognizable. Romero outweighed his prone cellmate by 70 pounds.

Diaz endured multiple reconstructive surgeries.

Romero, relocated to a state psychiatric facility, would kill himself three months later.

Just this past month, Diaz sued the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, claiming negligence.

The Trib’s requests for an interview with Marceno were rejected twice, as was an appeal for an interview with State Attorney Amira Fox. The Trib’s request for a look inside the jail was denied.

Chapter Two: Carmine Marceno: a history of scandals

Sheriff Marceno has long been a favorite of Republican Party high-ups. Eleven days before the 2026 midterm election, at a Fort Myers rally featuring President Trump, he received a shoutout from the stage from Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, who hailed him for locking up the “bad guys.”

Left unspoken was any reference to the slew of complaints and investigations that have trailed Marceno since he took the job.

Florida’s Commission on Ethics, alone, has had nine public complaints filed against the sheriff from 2019 to 2026, it confirmed to The Trib. But none have stuck. The most recent one was dismissed in a closed-door meeting on Oct. 23.

“We do not have any active complaints against Mr. Marceno,” a commission spokesperson told The Trib.

Rodney Shoap, the former Lee County sheriff, was one of the first to raise concerns about Marceno with the state. In July 2019, he sent a letter to Gov. DeSantis questioning Marceno’s credentials, claiming they were exaggerated or faked for the purpose of qualifying for his Florida law enforcement certification.

A month later, Shoap filed a separate complaint with the state Commission on Ethics asserting that Marceno, while undersheriff, became physically intimate with a woman who came to the department to report a crime. Shoap said their relationship included sexual trysts in public and in an official vehicle, leading to the woman getting pregnant, after which Marceno pressured her to get an abortion. The woman herself echoed the complaint in a letter to the FDLE. Her evidence included texts, among them one allegedly from Marceno stating: “I BEG you to please not have this child.”

At the time, Marceno attributed Shoap’s complaints to a political grudge,

FDLE found no grounds to launch a criminal investigation. Shoap’s complaint about his credentials also went nowhere.

The child was stillborn, the Fort Myers News-Press reported.

The coming years would bring a stream of scandalous allegations and scathing news stories in the News-Press and the Florida Trident, some involving jail deaths that left serious questions unanswered.

Most of the dead weren’t hardened criminals. Upward of two-thirds of the 39 known to have died on Marceno’s watch were arrested for nonviolent offenses: 11 for probation violation, 10 for drug-related charges, and five for failing to appear in court, according to an analysis of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s internal database of custodial deaths, cross-referenced with its online arrest search system.

Then there was the complaint — from Marceno’s own watch commander — to the Florida Ethics Commission that he was pressured to lie in official documentation, “for the sake of the sheriff’s public image,” about one of Marceno’s deputies who was pulled over as he drove his personal vehicle 100 mph while reeking of booze. Rather than a paddy-wagon ride to jail, the deputy was driven home to sleep it off, according to the watch commander, who has since retired. The ethics commission dismissed the complaint.

The FBI investigated Marceno in 2025 when a gambling associate said Marceno had given him a $4,000-a-month do-nothing consulting contract — later increased to $5,700 — after the associate pledged to kick back $1,700 each month to Marceno’s now-late father, Carmine Sr., so his dad could buy a new Mercedes. The contract outlined no responsibilities for the vendor, a man named Ken Romano, other than a vague reference to public relations. Marceno is a “gambling addict,” Romano told Florida’s ethics watchdogs. Records show the sheriff has acknowledged frequent jaunts to the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, reporting annual winnings as high as $290,000, the Florida Trident reported .

Federal agents looking into the contract went so far as to monitor phone calls between the two. Romano tried to get Marceno to discuss a quid pro quo, but the sheriff wasn’t biting.

“Whatever you use your money on, you and my father’s relationship has nothing to do with me. If you help buy your aunt a dog, if you help pay your sister’s car, if you have a relationship with my father, that’s all personal stuff that you do. It has nothing to do with the sheriff’s office,” Marceno said as agents listened in.

The feds dropped the case after the incoming Trump administration replaced the prosecutor in charge — and his boss for good measure — as part of a widespread Justice Department purge.

“It is already very, very difficult to fully investigate a sheriff in Florida,” the ousted federal prosecutor, Mike Gordon, told The Trib a year later. “So being fired didn’t help.”

A lawsuit filed by Gordon over his dismissal is pending.

The federal probe into Marceno abruptly ended when Gordon’s replacement dispatched an unusual letter to Marceno’s attorney.

"I am writing to inform you that based on information presently known to the government and the principles of federal prosecution, our office and the FBI have closed this investigation as of November 17, 2025."

In a surprise wrinkle, an advocate with the ethics commission, who is an assistant attorney general of the state of Florida, recently found that there was probable cause that Marceno had abused his position as a public official in connection with the alleged no-work contract. But the commission, in a closed-door meeting, rejected the recommendation, ending the matter.

Other sundry allegations include misuse of public funds and resources — including the sheriff’s office’s plane — for personal travel and a lawsuit claiming he failed to rein in a deputy who allegedly framed a Lee County resident for narcotics trafficking. In the end, all amounted to nothing.

Taurat Hossain/The Florida Trib. A sign outside one of the two Lee County jails overseen by Sheriff Marceno archly says: "We're looking forward to NOT having you again as our guest."

In January 2025, Lee County GOP State Committeeman Mick Peters wrote a letter to Gov. DeSantis demanding that Marceno, a fellow Republican, resign or be suspended due to an "overwhelming appearance of impropriety.”

The communication was posted online, prompting the governor to respond at a news conference that he wouldn’t “hesitate to act” if Marceno’s actions met the threshold for removal.

In DeSantis' eyes, that threshold has not been met. Marceno remains on the job and is considered a rising political star. He won a re-election by a landslide in 2024 after building a war chest of $399,953.11, according to records, of which $296,978 was from law enforcement, mostly his own employees.

This past summer, not long after denying the Republican committeeman’s plea to oust Marceno, Gov. DeSantis awarded him $9.8 million for immigration enforcement — among the top five allotments in Florida.

Overall, Marceno has seen his budget balloon to $353 million — or roughly twice the size of the spending package he inherited eight years earlier.

The money goes to hire and train cops, and for less-basic items, like robot dogs and ice cream trucks.

“To me, the prevention of a death is worth a robotic dog,” said Peter Dennis, a former Lee County assistant public defender who has criticized conditions in the jail. “But I don't make those decisions.”

Taurat Hossain/The Florida Trib Former Lee County Assistant Public Defender, Peter Dennis, standing by the Seminole Gulf Railway tracks in Fort Myers, amid a historically Black neighborhood shaped by the city’s legacy of racial segregation.

Among the deaths on Marceno’s watch was that of Trayvon Harper, 29, who had been in the Lee County sheriff’s custody for just about 24 hours in August 2023. When brought into the jail, he received a medical clearance that noted nothing but “high blood pressure,” a review of the sheriff’s internal report showed. The next day he had a seizure in a jail van, which wasn't equipped with a camera.

By the time he was taken out of the van at the jail port, he was unconscious, his body still, according to jailhouse footage obtained by The Trib.

His corpse had broken ribs and signs of blunt-force injury — conceivably from CPR. That death was ruled a drug overdose.

That occurred a year after the in-custody death of Carl Harper — not related to Trayvon. In September 2022, within a day of his being locked up, jail officials, citing his alleged erratic behavior, decided to do a cell extraction involving at least eight officers. Tasers at the ready, they came armed with handcuffs and a restraining chair, an internal sheriff’s report shows. One detainee-witness believed the victim's face was shrouded in a hood-like “spit mask.” Another reported seeing blood on the spit mask, and a third heard correction officers “beating his ass,” with the sound of objects falling.

A fourth detainee recalled hearing screams.

“When you’ve been in this jail as long as some of us, you can tell which cop it is by the sound of their boots,” that detainee told The Trib. “You can tell when someone’s being beaten down.”

Within 14 minutes of the turbulent extraction, Harper stopped breathing. The sheriff’s office classified it as an “accident,” and also a drug overdose. The dead man’s widow’s negligence lawsuit was swiftly dismissed .

In response to an extensive records request by The Trib, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said it did not have any video of the fatal cell extraction attempt.

Michael Hollow, a retired Lee County lieutenant and the office’s internal affairs chief from 2014 to 2016 (who ran unsuccessfully against Marceno as a write-in in 2024), insisted that proper protocol at any jail or prison is to have a handheld camera running during non-spontaneous cell extractions like that of Harper. It’s important for the protection of the officers involved, he said, in case detainees claim they were beaten.

As for the drug overdoses inside Lee’s facilities, Hollow doesn’t understand what he sees as a lack of curiosity, he said.

Taurat Hossain/The Florida Trib Michael Hollow, who still has his badge as a retired lieutenant from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office handy, outside his office in downtown Fort Myers.

“If you go back to [Marceno’s] speech when he won the election, he point-blankly said that if you sell drugs out on the street and somebody's to die as a result of you selling drugs, they were going after you for homicide as well. And he had the backing of the state attorney of the 20th Judicial Circuit, Amira Fox,” said Hollow. “So why is that not a homicide inside the jail? Why is it a different rule? Because they're inmates?”

There have been at least half a dozen drug-related deaths inside Marceno’s own jails, records from his office show. Among the questions State Attorney Fox did not respond to is whether her office has inquired into how drugs are able to penetrate the jail.

Peter Dennis, the former public defender, said anyone searching for answers about such deaths is confronted by an impenetrable bureaucratic wall. Andrew Davis’ mother was soon to confront that wall.

Chapter Three: When no one is responsible

The Florida Trib Typa Bush and her son, Andrew

Typa Bush’s nightmare began on Independence Day, 2025.

A police officer in Hinesville, Georgia, where she lives, knocked on her door that evening to inform her that a detective from Fort Myers, Florida, was trying to reach her about her son. The detective searching for her worked in the Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s Major Crimes Unit.

Filled with dread, Bush phoned the Florida detective and asked a terrifying question: “Is my son alive? Is he OK?”

She said the Florida cop answered: “The only thing I can tell you is that your son is in the hospital and that he got into it with another inmate.”

Bush begged to know more. But first, the cop had a question for her. It was the kind of question a defense attorney for the other detainee might ask. Or someone trying to minimize any institutional legal exposure.

“Does your son know karate?”

Perplexed, Bush said no.

At that very moment, Andrew Davis lay dying in a Fort Myers hospital room, after being rag-dolled to the floor by a cellmate the size of an NFL offensive lineman. Andrew was being kept alive by machines.

Since the Lee County detective wouldn’t give her any answers, Bush said she dialed Lee Memorial Hospital and got in touch with a nurse.

“He is just so swollen,” the woman told Bush, who had been a nurse in the military. Bush pleaded to talk to her 27-year-old son, who was in the ICU.

“Baby, Mama is on her way,” Bush told her son, as the hospital nurse — herself unable to hold back tears — gripped the phone next to Andrew’s ear. “I said, "I need you to please, please, please…Whatever you do, please hang in there for Mama.”

Bush was midway through her 430-mile drive from Hinesville to Fort Myers when the same nurse called her back.

“Typa, I need you to pull over.”

Andrew was dead.

The sheriff on Facebook

Lee County Sheriff’s Office/The Florida Trib Andrew Davis being brought inside the Lee County jail on June 28, 2025. Less than a week later, Davis, swollen and battered, was being kept alive by machines.

A day later, in a Facebook post , Sheriff Marceno referred vaguely to an “incident” in his jail. While it did not name Davis, the post unmistakably was referring to his death. “This incident, as with all internal incidents, is reviewed independently,” he wrote. Some of the details did not seem to line up with reality.

For instance, the post said the unnamed dead detainee had no “visible injuries.” Photographs and documents reviewed by The Trib seem to contradict that. As he clung to life for about 36 hours in the hospital, Andrew’s face, eyes, and torso were visibly puffy and swollen, images reviewed by The Trib showed. By that time, a breathing tube had been inserted into his throat.

What’s more, the autopsy report would later detail a non-displaced fracture of the “lower right central incisor” — which is the front-most tooth on the right side of the lower jaw. It referred to “intramuscular bleeding involving [the] head, and neck.”

Typa Bush/The Florida Trib Andrew Davis, on life support, at the Lee Memorial Hospital a day after he was gripped in a headlock by his cellmate at the Lee County Jail.

Given what she learned about her son’s condition on his deathbed, Bush’s sense of outrage was only heightened when the Lee County investigator called in September 2026 and told her the killing of Andrew was the result of his cellmate acting in self-defense — and that under Stand-Your-Ground, there was nothing to be done about it.

To her, the theory that the massive cellmate, a man named Pierre Casseus Jr., both feared her slightly built son and was able to put him in a vise-like headlock, yank him to the floor, and asphyxiate him, seemed preposterous.

LCSO/The Florida Trib

Several experts interviewed by The Florida Trib agreed with Bush.

“I have never heard of Stand-Your-Ground being invoked in a prison or jail use-of-force case like this,” said Corene Kendrick, deputy director of the ACLU’s National Prison Project.

Equally incredulous was Kelly Knapp, senior staff attorney of the Miami office of the Southern Poverty Law Center, who reviewed sheriff’s department documents involved in making its conclusion. She was shocked by the lack of information in the documents provided to The Trib by the sheriff’s office, and the fact that it was apparently the sheriff’s office that took the lead in making the decision not to pursue a case, which the autopsy called a homicide.

“The state attorney is allowing the sheriff to brush under the rug a homicide by conducting a superficial investigation,” Knapp said.

As curious as the redactions were was the response by staff, or lack of response. The unredacted portion of the report says after slamming the diminutive cellmate to the floor, the larger man returned to his cell and then checked on the cellmate’s pulse, only to find there was none. He said he called for help, but it was “10-15 minutes” before jailers came by. There is no explanation for the alleged time delay.

The report makes no mention of video cameras. Although cells typically don’t have fixed cameras peering in, common areas are often within the field of vision of surveillance lenses. The report, meager as it is, does say that the encounter occurred at least partially outside of the cell shared by the two men.

Other reports on detainee deaths provided to The Trib by the sheriff’s office contained far fewer redactions. Witnesses are named. Details of the deaths are there to digest.

Aubrey Land, the former Florida Department of Corrections inspector, couldn’t believe this was the sheriff’s office’s final report on Andrew’s death. It is, he said, shrouded with “unknowns.”

“There are so many unanswered questions that there is no way from the investigation that we, or the state attorney, can determine if criminal charges should have been brought against somebody,” Land said.

Land is familiar with the ugly realities of incarceration and the way death and abuse can be covered up. In 2014, he was one of a trio of inspectors who exposed, four years after the fact, how a medically frail, 27-year-old inmate was fatally doused in toxic chemicals by guards at Franklin Correctional Institution in Florida’s Panhandle. The initial rubber-stamped report on the incident claimed he died of natural causes.

For sounding the alarm after stumbling on the case while investigating another incident, he and two fellow inspectors were threatened with severe discipline. The three filed a whistleblower lawsuit. The state was forced to pay $800,000.

“It is asinine that they would do such a shabby job of investigating this," he said of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Too big to challenge

Time is running out for Typa Bush.

In Florida, family members have two years from the time someone has died in custody to file a wrongful-death lawsuit. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office took 14 months to inform Bush that her son’s cellmate would not be charged, although the Stand-Your-Ground law was on the books the entire time. When she contacted the state attorney’s office to request records explaining how her son died, she said she was told it would cost at least $500 and take as long as 16 weeks. The Trib was able to obtain the “case management report” and share its findings.

Earlier on, Bush went looking for a lawyer who might help her hold someone, anyone, accountable for her son’s death. But in Lee County, no one wants to tangle with the sheriff.

“Ms. Bush, I wish you the best,” one lawyer told her. “But I have a family, and I need to continue living in Lee.”

Oishika Neogi is a New York-based investigative reporter covering the criminal justice system, prisons and death row, and a Special Correspondent with The Florida Trib. Her work has featured in outlets including Mother Jones, The New York Times, New York Focus, The War Horse and Al Jazeera. She is a recipient of awards including those from the Institute for Nonprofit News and New York News Publishers Association, and was a finalist for the 2026 Livingston award.