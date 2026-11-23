FEMA is awarding nearly $400 million to Florida, funding 144 projects that will accelerate disaster recovery and build resilience in communities.

Lee County, ,Sarasota County, Fort Myers Beach, Cape Coral, Gasparilla Island getting millions for Hurricane Ian damage, infrastructure upgrades and other projects.

The state will receive more than $212.2 million through FEMA’s Public Assistance program, which provides federal reimbursement to communities after a disaster for debris removal, emergency protective measures taken to reduce or eliminate disaster impacts, and to repair or rebuild damaged critical infrastructure. Public Assistance grants announced today include:

More than $147.3 million to state agencies for emergency response following multiple disasters, including more than $87.1 million for Florida Division of Emergency Management, more than $49.6 million for Florida Department of Transportation and $5.5 million for Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

More than $5.2 million for Sarasota County, including debris removal from public and private roads and repairs to Cherokee Street Park’s fishing pier boardwalk and recreational facilities.



More than $4.1 million for Lee County, including permanent repairs to Sanibel Causeway Island Park following Hurricane Ian, including irrigation systems, water supply, restrooms and picnic areas.



More than $1 million for Fort Myers Beach to replace Hurricane Ian-damaged water meters and valves throughout the city.

FEMA is also awarding the state nearly $185.4 million for projects that will prevent, eliminate or reduce future disaster-related damage. This money is being distributed through FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

Through this program, state, local or territory governments and Tribal Nations take proactive mitigation measures such as acquiring hazard-prone homes and businesses, adopting and enforcing building codes and standards, protecting against floods through elevations and drainage improvement projects, building safe rooms and upgrading utilities and infrastructure.

Other projects include:



More than $19.3 million for Lee County for infrastructure improvements, including the drinking water system and hardening mast arm traffic signals at nine intersections.



More than $13.6 million for Cape Coral to install 48 permanent backup generators at wastewater lift stations to maintain operations during power outages.



More than $10.1 million to the state of Florida to protect 31 residential properties, including cost-effective grants for property elevations, acquisitions, demolitions and reconstruction.



More than $1.6 million to Gasparilla Island Water Association in Charlotte County to protect drinking water supplies from flooding and severe storms.

These awards are the latest examples of billions of dollars provided by FEMA to support local communities as they work to rebuild from recent natural disasters. FEMA is committed to support states as they lead recovery from disasters like hurricanes, severe storms, tornadoes and wildfires while making themselves more resilient to future disasters.

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