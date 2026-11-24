Normally, gift-giving for the holidays comes on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. This year, FPL is moving the offering of gifts to the beginning of December.

In partnership with Rotary Club of Bonita Springs, Florida Power & Light will spread holiday cheer by giving away 100 free five-foot Christmas trees and LED energy-efficient tree lights to local residents.

The giveaway is part of The Rotary Club of Bonita Springs’ annual Christmas tree sale with the free trees and lights limited to the first 100 households in line and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 9801 Bonita Beach Road, SE, Bonita Springs.

The trees and lights will be available on Thursday, Dec. 3 from 5 – 7 p.m. with the line opening at 4 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 9801 Bonita Beach Road SE in Bonita Springs.

Families can also visit with Santa, snap holiday photos at a photobooth, and connect with FPL representatives who will share easy energy-saving tips to help customers keep their bills low throughout the holiday season as well as other assistance programs available to support customers.

All profits generated from the Rotary Club of Bonita Springs’ annual Christmas tree sale go toward supporting humanitarian projects throughout the year, which are undertaken by the Rotary Club members and foundation.

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