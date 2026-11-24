WGCU reporter and Gulf Coast Life Book Club host Cary Barbor has been selected for the Poynter Institute’s Reporting on Brain Health & Research fellowship.

Barbor will join 29 other reporters from different nationwide outlets in the year-long fellowship program aimed to strengthen journalism covering brain health, neuroscience and scientific research.

“It’s wonderful to be part of a group studying brain health,” she said.

Poynter states in its press release that the fellowship will equip journalists with skills and resources to evaluate complex scientific studies, report responsibly on emerging research and make critical information about brain health accessible to the public.

Barbor plans to use her skills to connect with experts and report on Parkinson’s Disease, which is considered the fastest growing neurodegenerative disease in the world by the American Parkinson Disease Association.

“I have somebody in my family who has [Parkinson’s], and since I have been learning about it, it strikes me as a reporter that not that much is known about it,” Barbor said.

The fellowship begins December with a three-day, in-person convening at Poynter’s campus in St. Petersburg. Fellows will then participate in monthly virtual workshops throughout 2027, learning directly from leading journalists, researchers and medical experts.

Click here to learn more about Barbor's conversation on Gulf Coast Life with Dr. Ray Dorsey, a neurologist and leading expert on Parkinson’s disease.

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