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Gulf Coast Life Book Club
Gulf Coast Life

Parkinson's disease, fastest growing brain disorder in the world

By Cary Barbor
Published October 14, 2026 at 11:40 AM EDT
Dr. Ray Dorsey
Dr. Ray Dorsey

Dr. Ray Dorsey is a neurologist and leading expert on Parkinson’s disease, which is the fastest growing brain disorder in the world.

Dorsey’s research points to toxic environmental exposure as the root cause of the disease, including pesticides commonly used on golf courses, and chemicals frequently used in dry cleaning.

He and Dr. Michael Okun of the University of Florida have co-written a book called The Parkinson’s Plan—A New Path to Prevention and Treatment.

Buy the book!

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Cary Barbor
Cary Barbor is a reporter for WGCU. She hosts the Gulf Coast Life Book Club author interview show as well as a bi-weekly GCL health show.
See stories by Cary Barbor