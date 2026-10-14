Parkinson's disease, fastest growing brain disorder in the world

Dr. Ray Dorsey is a neurologist and leading expert on Parkinson’s disease, which is the fastest growing brain disorder in the world.

Dorsey’s research points to toxic environmental exposure as the root cause of the disease, including pesticides commonly used on golf courses, and chemicals frequently used in dry cleaning.

He and Dr. Michael Okun of the University of Florida have co-written a book called The Parkinson’s Plan—A New Path to Prevention and Treatment.

Buy the book!

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

