TALLAHASSEE – Gov. Ron DeSantis pushed heavily for a large property tax cut and won the battle over the measure when 62 percent of voters approved it in the midterm elections. But he’s struggling to shape the response to Amendment 3 as he envisioned.

DeSantis is urging legislative leaders to enact laws in a special session to put parameters around Amendment 3 and he’s sharply criticizing local governments looking to cut popular services and events after the measure passed.

“I’d hate to go into the new year and people are going to be planning to get $2,000 relief from property tax and then just get nickel and dimed in other ways,” DeSantis told reporters Monday in Melbourne.

In the months before the election, DeSantis argued a special session would be needed to prevent local governments from increasing other taxes or fees — or creating new ones — to make up for the lost revenue from Amendment 3. He also wants to provide funds to rural counties with low tax bases reliant on property tax revenues and set up grants to help bedroom communities with essential services, such as law enforcement and public safety.

But the new legislative leaders, House Speaker Sam Garrison, R-Fleming Island, and Senate President Jim Boyd, R-Bradenton, are hesitant to jump into a special session before Governor-elect Byron Donalds takes over from the term-limited DeSantis on Jan. 5.

“We believe there's time later on, during the regular session, to talk about this and give it the time and the attention that it needs.” Boyd told reporters last week after the Legislature was formally sworn-in after the midterm elections.

DeSantis, though, also told reporters to “stay tuned” and he wasn’t giving up on a special session before his term ends.

Meanwhile, cities, counties and other entities receiving property tax revenues are adjusting to the new reality of Amendment 3, and in many cases, DeSantis doesn’t approve.

Deltona’s move to cut support for a Christmas parade, and the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority’s proposal to require users to pay more for a system providing rides to disabled residents have draw his ire. DeSantis’ has dubbed the reaction of some local governments to slash popular services as “Washington Monument syndrome” — cutting needed or cherished services to sour the public on the overall property tax cuts instead of trimming personnel costs.

“Behold another installment in Washington Monument syndrome, as local governments try to punish voters for their choices at the ballot box,” DeSantis posted on X last week, reacting to a WFLA story about the PSTA’s consideration of rate hikes. “Amendment 3 ‘forces’ increases for people with disabilities but conveniently does not ‘force’ reductions in bureaucracy or $200k+ salaries?”

Amendment 3 raises the homestead exemption from $50,000 to $150,000 in 2027, then to $250,000 in 2028. Those who move to Florida after Jan. 1 must wait five years to get the additional exemption. The measure also reduces the cap on annual assessment increases on non-homestead properties from 10 percent to 5 percent.

Local governments are projected to lose (and property owners are projected to save) $4.93 billion in the next fiscal year, rising to nearly $12 billion in five years.

DeSantis has pointed out property tax revenues, driven largely by increases in assessed values, taken in by local governments have risen from $32 billion to $62 billion in eight years. Cities and counties, especially those with large tax bases, should be able to handle the cuts, he’s argued.

But lawmakers are also wary of allowing large cuts to hit rural counties and small towns incapable of absorbing them without slashing needed services.

Garrison warned the Legislature will have to deal with the fallout from the amendment at some point.

“As someone who never met a tax he didn’t want to cut, let me be clear: the laws of economics remain undefeated, and there is still no such thing as a free lunch,” Garrison said in his speech after taking the gavel as Speaker. “It is our responsibility to ensure that we do not replace one broken system of local taxation with another, and that we deliver on the promise to support critical local services in our entire state.”