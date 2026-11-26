Thanksgiving Day is the leading day for home-cooking fires in the United States, according to research from the National Fire Protection Association .

As the holiday approaches, Lee County is reminding residents who plan to deep-fry their turkeys to take proper precautions when frying and to recycle used cooking oil at the county’s designated facility after the holiday.

Lee County Emergency Medical Services offers these safety guidelines when using a turkey fryer:

Always fry outdoors on a flat, stable surface away from structures and flammable materials.

Never leave the fryer unattended while in use.

Ensure the turkey is fully thawed and dry before lowering it into hot oil to prevent dangerous splattering.

Remember that turkeys come in different sizes, so oil levels must be measured for each one. Before you submerge the bird in oil:

Place the turkey in the pot you plan to use for frying. Fill the pot with water until the turkey is fully submerged. Carefully remove the turkey from the pot. Mark the water level on the side of the pot. Discard the water completely. Fill the pot with oil up to the marked line. Note that overfilling with oil can cause it to overflow when frying, which may lead to a serious fire. Oil does not boil like water. Use a thermometer to determine the desired cooking temperature.



Once Thanksgiving dinner is over, Lee County is urging residents to properly handle and dispose of the used cooking oil.

“You’ve been cooking all day, and the last thing you want to do is clean up. We ask residents to do a few simple things because this will help avoid costly mistakes,” Kenny Howell, communications specialist for Lee County Solid Waste, said.

Howell advises residents to not not pour cooking oil down the sink, toilets, storm drains or onto the ground.

Improper disposal can clog household plumbing, damage the county’s sewer infrastructure, endanger wildlife and create hazardous conditions on roadways if spilled from collection trucks.

Once the cooking oil is completely cooled, Howell suggests residents store it in a sealed, leak-proof container to avoid spills during transport to the county’s Household Chemical Waste and Electronics Recycling Facility at 6441 Topaz Court in Fort Myers.

“Following those simple steps will help protect the home environment and the county sewer infrastructure,” Howell said.

Residents should be aware the facility will be closed on Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Normal operating hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon the first Saturday of the month excluding holidays.

The county says residents dropped off an estimated 700 gallons of used cooking oil last holiday season, which was sustainably repurposed into biofuel and other beneficial products.

If you are not in Lee County, many cities and counties across Southwest Florida have their own oil recycling programs which you can find online.

Support provided by the Franklin R. Edwards Memorial Fellowship. WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.