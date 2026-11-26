A nationwide technical issue affecting The Allstate Insurance company since Monday, Nov. 23 was continuing as of Thursday with the outage affecting phones, email, payment systems, and mobile app.

There has been no word from Allstate on the cause of the disruption or information available on when it will be restored.

Information from the Downdetector site and local agents indicated the outage began Monday morning and was continuing as of late Thursday morning.

Downdetector reported the outage was affecting Allstate's app, log-ins for online and the website with hundreds of reports of system issues by the Illinois-based company's clients.

Agents in Southwest Florida have been affected and were unable to access policies, quote, process payments, use the Allstate app, or make policy changes.

Allstate issued the following statement on customer service availability:

"Allstate customers can reach us in many ways, including online, by phone and through local offices. Some access has been restricted over the last 48 hours, but we continue to be available for customers and respond to and settle claims. To the extent service interruptions impact a customer’s ability to make a payment, they won’t lose coverage or be charged late fees."

For more information, check with your local agent.

The Allstate problem follows on the heels of recent nationwide outage issues involving Microsoft programs, the airline industry and multiple banks.

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