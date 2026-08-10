Florida Studio Theatre's energetic 'Legacy, Motown & More' revue delivers fresh takes on old favorites.

“Legacy, Motown & More” is an energetic revue that delivers tight harmonies, charismatic showmanship and fresh takes on old favorites by such legendary acts as The Jackson 5, Stevie Wonder, Earth, Wind & Fire, The Four Seasons and The Temptations. Florida Studio Theatre Executive Director Rebecca Hopkins promises a good time for all.

“’Legacy’ is actually by the same production company that does ‘Songbirds,’ but it's Motown,” Hopkins said. “It's straightforward Motown. People love Motown, so that'll be a party.”

Hopkins is referring to Florida Studio Theatre’s other summer cabaret hit show, “Songbirds of the Seventies.” And like “Songbirds,” “Legacy, Motown & More” features more than just great songs and vocals.

“They mix the songs with stories … with storytelling … the information behind the music, and our audience really loves when they can learn something new as well,” Hopkins observed. “And sometimes they teach the performers what they don't know about because a lot of times our audience knows more about these songs than the performers do.”

Photo by Sorcha Augustine courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Bryce Valle, Nigel Richards and Justin Reynolds perform classics from the '60s through today during 'Legacy, Motown & More.'

There is another factor that sets Florida Studio Theatre cabaret productions apart from revues at other venues.

“You see cabaret other places, but not what we do here,” Hopkins noted. “It is a turn-of-the-century Parisian cabaret, so the room itself is part of the experience.”

“Legacy, Motown & More” runs through Oct. 4 in the Goldstein Cabaret.

Photo by Sorcha Augustine courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Justin Reynolds and Bryce Valle perform classics from the '60s through today during 'Legacy, Motown & More.'

MORE INFORMATION:

“Legacy, Motown & More” is a high-energy celebration of nonstop music. From the smooth soul of Motown to the irresistible hooks of pop and R&B, this dynamic tribute spans the greatest classics from the 1960s through today.

Motown recording artists drew inspiration from various sources. Rhythm and blues, gospel, and pop converged to form the signature Motown sound. Today, Motown is synonymous with some of the most celebrated names in music history.

Berry Gordy, Jr. founded the label in 1959. Over the next six decades, Motown's unique sound reshaped popular music. But the sound did more than give rise to influential artists and chart-topping hits. It created a cultural movement that inspired generations and gave voice to social and political issues of the day, including, in particular, the Civil Rights Movement.

Go here for Karan Desai’s landmark article exploring the rich tapestry of Motown's legacy and providing profiles of its artists, essential songs enduring cultural significance: https://soundryo.com/articles/motown-legacy-analysis/.

Photo by Sorcha Augustine courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Nigel Richards, Justin Reynolds and Bryce Valle perform classics from the '60s through today during 'Legacy, Motown & More.'

The performers

The cast of “Legacy, Motown & More” consists of Justin Reynolds, Nigel Richards, Bryce Valle and Michael Wordly.

Photo by Sorcha Augustine courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Justin Reynolds is a singer, dancer, actor, director and producer with more than 20 years of international performance experience.

Justin Reynolds is a Chicago native. He is a singer, dancer, actor, director and producer with more than 20 years of international performance experience. He has traveled to more than 100 countries over the course of his career so far. He is best known for his portrayal of Smokey Robinson in the national tour of “Motown the Musical,” where he worked closely with Berry Gordy Jr.

Photo by Sorcha Augustine courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Making his FST debut, Nigel Richards has been seen in the national tour of 'Spamilton' and on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.'

Nigel Richards is originally from Providence, Rhode Island. “Legacy” marks his FST debut. His credits include the national tour of “Spamilton,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," “Next to Normal" (Trinity Repertory Company), “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” (Ogunquit Playhouse/Tuacahn Center for the Arts), “Cymbeline” (Commonwealth Shakespeare Company), “Jesus Christ Superstar” (The Rev Theatre Company), “Choir Boy” (Speakeasy Stage Company), “Passing Strange” and “Spring Awakening” (The Wilbury Theatre Group).

Photo by Sorcha Augustine courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre A graduate of the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts, Bryce Valle recently portrayed Paul Williams in the national tour of 'Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations.'

Bryce Valle is a native New Yorker. A graduate of the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts, he recently portrayed Paul Williams, one of the founding members of The Temptations, in the Broadway National Tour of “Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations.” Other theater credits include “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” and “A Chorus Line.” He is currently pursuing a master’s degree in mental health counseling at the University at Buffalo.

Michael Wordly is an award-winning vocalist, concert artist, and musical theatre performer originally from Miami. Celebrated for his commanding vocals and magnetic stage presence, he has performed in over 70 countries worldwide. His acclaimed theatre credits include “The Color Purple,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Miss Saigon,” “Ragtime,” “Memphis” and “Kinky Boots.” His performances have earned accolades including Best Supporting Actor for “Memphis” and Best Actor in a Musical for “Kinky Boots” and “Ragtime.”

Cast members Justin Reynolds and Michael Wordly will rotate with one another throughout the show’s run.

Photo by Sorcha Augustine courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Rhythm and blues, gospel, and pop converged to form the signature Motown sound.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.