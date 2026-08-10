Marco Island Center for the Arts presents 'Framing the Shape' as part of a celebration of Hispanic arts and culture -- plus 'Summertime' show

“Framing the Shape” opened Aug. 3 in La Petite Gallery at the Marco Island Center for the Arts. It is a solo exhibition of work by Luis Manzanares.

“Framing the Shape” isn’t just the name Manzanares gave to his exhibition. It is the distinctive artistic style he developed by watching his Honduran mother embroider intricate figures onto muslin fabric. It features the use of bold outlines, vivid color palettes, and expressive compositions, which he employs to transform familiar subjects into thought-provoking works that celebrate movement, emotion, and the beauty found in everyday life.

The exhibition runs alongside “Summertime,” a show that consists of 68 works of art submitted by 29 regional artists that were inspired by the warmth, beauty and memories of summer.

Both exhibits are on view through Sept. 29.

Artist receptions will be held on Aug. 11th and Sep. 8th beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts 'Culture' is one of paintings on exhibit at Marco Island Center for the Arts in Luis Manzanares' 'Framing the Shape' ¡Arte Viva! exhibition.

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¡Arte Viva! celebrates the rich artistic contributions of Hispanic artists throughout Collier County. It is a collaborative initiative that brings together arts and culture organizations and Paradise Coast hospitality partners to communally celebrate the artistic contributions of the Hispanic community. The year-long celebration features local events, exhibitions, performances, and educational opportunities.

Presented by the Naples, Marco Island, Everglades Convention and Visitor's Bureau and supported by the Collier County Board of County Commissioners, ¡Arte Viva! enhances the visitor experience while offering residents community-wide educational and entertainment experiences throughout the year.

“’Framing the Shape' allows us to celebrate the cultural richness and artistic vision of Luis Manzanares as part of ¡Arte Viva!'s countywide celebration of Hispanic arts and culture," said Gallery Chair Barbara Parisi.

The exhibition and concomitant observance of ¡Arte Viva! furthers the art center’s ongoing mission to present diverse artistic voices that inspire, educate, and connect the community.

Manzanares’ paintings invite viewers to look beyond the obvious, discovering beauty within ordinary forms while encouraging curiosity, creativity, and personal connection. Influenced by nature, daily experiences, and childhood memories, his colorful works reinterpret familiar subjects through a unique visual language that is both joyful and thought-provoking.

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts 'Goodland Canal' by Judith Chinski received an honorable mention in the Marco Island Center for the Arts' 'Summertime' exhibition.

‘Summertime’

“Summertime” is a juried call exhibition. It has been hung in the Lauritzen and Rush Galleries. It includes a diverse collection of paintings, textiles and other media. From tranquil coastal landscapes and dramatic weather to vibrant wildlife and nostalgic moments, the exhibition offers visitors an engaging look at summertime through the eyes of regional artists.

"We're delighted to present these two exhibitions together," said Parisi. "The Summertime exhibition highlights the incredible talent of our regional artists.”

The exhibition was juried by Chris Meninni of Emily James Gallery. Meninni selected the following award recipients:

First Place - Mary Pat Palombo – "Wait for Me" (Textile)

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts Juror Chris Meninni of Emily James Gallery chose Vincent Turner's acrylic painting 'Silver King' in second place in 'Summertime' exhibition.

Second Place - Vincent Turner – "Silver King" (Acrylic)

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts Juror Chris Meninni of Emily James Gallery chose Tara O'Neill's oil painting 'Summer Squall' in third place in 'Summertime' exhibition.

Third Place - Tara O'Neill – "Summer Squall" (Oil)

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts Juror Chris Meninni of Emily James Gallery awarded JoAnn Sanborn's 'Quiet Place' an honorable mention in 'Summertime' exhibition.

Honorable Mention - JoAnn Sanborn – "Quiet Place" (Acrylic)

Honorable Mention - Judith Chinski – "Goodland Canal" (Watercolor)

Marco Island Center for the Arts' Call to Artist exhibitions provide opportunities for emerging and established artists to exhibit in a professional gallery setting while giving visitors the chance to discover new artists and purchase original artwork.

Marco Island Center for the Arts is located at 1010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information about these exhibitions, upcoming classes, workshops, and events, visit www.marcoislandart.org or telephone 239-394-4221.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.