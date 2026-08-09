Public health alert for various meat and poultry products containing recalled jalapeños

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for meat and poultry products containing FDA-regulated jalapeños that may be contaminated with Salmonella.

The products affected are sold in 10 different retailers — Walmart, Kroger, Dillons, HEB, Racetrac, Albertsons, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Hannaford and Wawa — across 22 states — Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Texas, Louisiana, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, West Virginia, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Connecticut, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York and Tennessee.

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In Florida, the list of products subject to the public health alert includes only 12.5 oz Marketside branded Southwest Style Salad with Chicken sold at Walmart.

U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service / WGCU Under a public health alert is 12.5 oz Marketside Marketside Southwest Style Salad with Chicken sold at Walmart with a use by date of 8/08/2026 - 8/16/2026 and identified with the following numbers P44818, P34733.

FSIS expects additional downstream products will be identified as this ingredient recall progresses. As more information becomes available, FSIS will update this public health alert. Consumers should check back frequently.

The list of products subject to the public health alert is available here, including information such as the product names, establishment numbers, states where the products were distributed, and contact information for media and consumers.

The problem was discovered when FDA notified FSIS that multiple FSIS-regulated establishments received an FDA-regulated ingredient that had been recalled. More information on the FDA recall and outbreak investigation is available on FDA’s website.

Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 6 hours to 6 days after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop severe illness. Individuals concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness due to consumption of the FSIS-regulated products containing the affected jalapeños. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ or retailers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. Retailers who have purchased these products are urged not to serve or sell them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service expects additional products will be identified as this ingredient recall progresses.

The problem was discovered when FDA notified FSIS that multiple FSIS-regulated establishments received an FDA-regulated ingredient that had been recalled.

Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses.

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