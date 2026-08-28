Florida Studio Theatre opens 2026-27 Children's Theatre Series with 'Pinocchio'

In Carlo Collodi’s classic fairy tale, a lovable puppet experiences curious encounters and daring escapades on his way to becoming a real boy. But, says Director of Children’s Theatre Caroline Saldivar, Florida Studio Theatre’s adaptation of “Pinocchio” is more about the telling than the tale.

“The actors are using their full bodies and all the things that you would find in a theater … so, ladders, paint cans, everything you would find if it was before the show was actually supposed to happen … to tell the story of ‘Pinocchio,’” said Saldivar.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Florida Studio Theatre Director of Children's Theatre Caroline Saldivar

This strategy gives young minds permission to use their imaginations.

“Film and television do an incredible job of showing us everything they want us to see,” Saldivar observed. “But theater leaves space for you to fill in some of the blanks, for you to see someone become a puppet or become the wind and the weather that they're walking through.”

And during the interactive question-and-answer session following each performance, children are exposed to the possibility of becoming storytellers — to become playwrights, directors, actors, costume designers or sound and lighting techs — rather than mere audience members.

“For children, it's really important to see all the different roles, because you can't be what you can't see,” Saldivar noted. “These are real jobs that we want children to know about and consider staying in our community, participating in our professional training program.”

“Pinocchio” runs Sept. 19 through Oct. 18 in the Keating Theatre in Sarasota.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall 'Pinocchio' will be performed in the Keating Theatre.

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Florida Studio Theatre’s production of “Pinocchio” is based on Greg Banks’ adaptation of Carlo Collodi’s story. Under Timothy L’Ecuyer’s direction, the beloved tale springs to life with laughter and plenty of magic as Pinocchio learns that honesty matters more than anything else and it is important to always be true to oneself.

“Banks’ adaptation is engaging, exciting, there's real stakes to Pinocchio's adventure,” Saldivar said. “The lesson of telling the truth and being good to your loved ones is what turns him into a real boy.”

Florida Studio Theatre’s 2026-2027 Children’s Theatre Series includes four shows. In addition to “Pinocchio,” the season features “Deck the Hall’s (Nov. 28 – Dec. 24), “Playmakers – Imagination Rocks!” (Jan. 9 – Feb. 7, 2027) and “The Monster Who Got a Second Chance & Other Winning Plays” (March 27 - April 25, 2027).

Since 2016, FST’s Children’s Theatre Series has introduced thousands of young audiences to the magic of live theater. From beloved storybook adventures to award-winning plays written by young authors from around the world, this year’s series celebrates the power of imagination and storytelling.

“We believe every child deserves the opportunity to experience the magic of live theater,” Saldivar emphasized. “This season is filled with stories that spark curiosity and inspire creativity. We can’t wait to welcome families into the theatre and create memories they’ll share for years to come!”

Each play is performed by adult actors for children typically in kindergarten through fifth grade. But the plays are written and performed to also appeal to their parents, grandparents and older siblings.

“As a parent myself, I always think about a family experience,” said Saldivar. “While the show is first and foremost for the child, it has to be an enjoyable experience for the adult as well. Everything in our whole season — from ‘Pinocchio’ to ‘Deck the Halls,’ ‘Imagination Rocks’ and our 'Winning Plays' in the spring — are entertaining, emotional experiences no matter what age you are. There is something to learn from these stories and also hopefully something uniquely theatrical about the experience as a family when you come to Florida Studio Theater.”

What distinguishes Saldivar’s approach to children’s theater is her unwavering commitment to presenting stories in a way that engage a child’s imagination.

“It’s not necessary to describe every detail,” said Saldivar. “Children will fill in the gaps. Having an imagination is part of being a child, part of what makes us human. People love the Disney film and the traditional Italian folktale, but we get to elevate it to a form of art and theater through this unique adaptation.”

In Saldivar’s experience, adults derive just as much from each performance as their child or grandchild.

“For adults, it's a great reminder that we once lived in that world too … and that we can choose to go back there with our children or grandchildren and see the world through their eyes,” Saldivar said.

Adults sometimes have difficulty letting go, Saldivar noted.

“We have these internal restrictions that we've learned about how you can and cannot act when you go to the theater. I always tell parents, caregivers, teachers that no, we want them to respond freely, that there's no right or wrong way to be a child in our theater as long as they're safe.”

Single tickets are $12, but Children’s Theatre subscriptions are available for as little as $25, or $6.25 per show. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit FloridaStudioTheatre.org.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.