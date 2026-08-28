Delayed one year to find the perfect sand, Venice Beach renourishment wrapping up

Rebuilding Venice Public Beach, a 3.2-mile project stalled by one year because the right kind of sand was nowhere to be found, is in its final weeks.

The Army Corps could not locate the type of smooth, quart-based sand in a color that matched what was left — white. The agency handles beach rebuilding in most cases because they are federal projects.

It was discovered last year 13 miles away, offshore of Englewood Beach to the south of Venice.

City of Venice / WGCU Where the perfect sand for Venice Public Beach was discovered

“We're here now, nearing the end. Everything's coming together really nice,” said Steven Berens, an engineer for the city. “Overall the public is happy with the renourishment project.”

Due to the fast-rising popularity of beach rebuilding that began in the mid-1900s, much of easy-to-reach sand deposits along Florida’s shorelines have been tapped out.

More than 500 sea turtle nests had to be moved out of the way by experts at Mote Marine.

“That greatly exceeded what Mote was anticipating,” Berens said. “So it's been a big year for the sea turtles.”

The beach access at Brohard Paw Park remains closed while some rocks are placed and piping is buried.

Environmental reporting for WGCU is funded in part by VoLo Foundation, a nonprofit with a mission to accelerate change and global impact by supporting science-based climate solutions, enhancing education, and improving health.

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