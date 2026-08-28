Fort Myers Philharmonic's inaugural concert will honor 9/11 fallen heroes and first responders

The Fort Myers Philharmonic’s inaugural concert takes place on Friday, Sept. 11 at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Center. Marking the 25th anniversary of the terrorist attacks, the concert will feature Samuel Barber's “Adagio for Strings” and Mozart’s “Requiem” under the direction of Maestro Paul Nadler. The Fort Myers Philharmonic will perform alongside the Fort Myers Symphonic Mastersingers, an 80-member voice ensemble, and a quartet of soloists led by Matthew Koller.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

Courtesy of Fort Myers Philharmonic / Elly Hagen, PR Counsel, Fort Myers Philharmonic 'Honoring Our Heroes' is the opening production of the Fort Myers Philharmonic’s 2026-2027 season.

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“Honoring First Responders” is the opening production of the Fort Myers Philharmonic’s 2026-2027 season.

Before the performance, WGCU will present a short film paying homage to first responders who perished at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11 along with first responders who serve our community today.

Samuel Barber's “Adagio for Strings” is regarded as one of the most poignant and emotionally powerful works in the orchestral repertoire. Its timeless beauty has become synonymous with remembrance and healing.

“Requiem” was Mozart's final masterpiece and one of the most celebrated choral works ever written.

The quartet of soloists who will perform with the Fort Myers Symphonic Mastersingers are Sarah Tucker, soprano; Gina Perregrino, mezzo-soprano; Joshua Blue, tenor; and Lawson Anderson, bass-baritone. Together, they will bring “Requiem” to life with the power, beauty, and emotional depth that have inspired audiences for generations.

"Music has a unique ability to bring people together, to help us remember, and to express emotions that words alone cannot," said Paul Nadler, music director and conductor of the Fort Myers Philharmonic. "As we mark the 25th anniversary of Sept. 11, this performance honors the extraordinary courage of those who responded that day, while recognizing the dedication and sacrifice of the first responders who continue to protect our community every day."

The evening serves as both a tribute and a celebration of resilience, hope, and the enduring strength of the human spirit. Audience members will experience a program that honors the memory of those lost, recognizes the bravery of first responders, and reflects on the unity that emerged in the wake of tragedy.

Community members, veterans, active and retired first responders, and families are invited to join the philharmonic for this meaningful evening of music and remembrance.

For tickets, visit www.fmphil.org.

Ticket prices start at $65.93 (including processing fees and taxes). For more information, email info@fmphil.org or call (239) 350-1520.

About the Fort Myers Philharmonic

The Fort Myers Philharmonic is a professional orchestral organization dedicated to bringing the highest quality symphonic music to Southwest Florida. Founded in 2025 by experienced arts leaders, professional musicians, and passionate supporters of the performing arts, the philharmonic is committed to artistic excellence, innovative programming, and meaningful community engagement.

Under the direction of Maestro Paul Nadler, internationally acclaimed conductor and longtime artistic leader in the region, and Maestro Christopher Confessore, versatile and popular throughout the country, the orchestra presents performances featuring exceptional musicians and dynamic collaborations with leading artistic partners.

The organization is headquartered at the Collaboratory in downtown Fort Myers. For more information, visit www.fmphil.org or email info@fmphil.org or phone the office at (239) 350-1520.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.