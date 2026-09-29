'Dracula,' 'Mean Girls' and 'Election Day' headline shows onstage at Southwest Florida theaters this week

This week, four shows open, five continue their runs and there are two limited engagements at Southwest Florida theaters.

OPENING

Courtesy of The Sarasota Players / The Sarasota Players Mysterious, thrilling, romantic, and terrifying, 'Dracula' explores fear, obsession and the darkness that lives just beneath the surface.

“Dracula” [The Sarasota Players]: Mysterious, thrilling, romantic, and terrifying, this production will explore fear, obsession, and the darkness that lives just beneath the surface. Opens Oct. 3. Closes Oct. 25. This week’s performances are Saturday, Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 4 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://theplayers.org/ or telephone 941-552-8879.

Courtesy of The Studio Players / The Studio Players 'Election Day' is a hilarious dark comedy about the price of political (and personal) campaigns.

“Election Day” [The Studio Players]: It’s Election Day, and Adam knows his overzealous girlfriend will never forgive him if he fails to vote. But when his sex-starved sister, an eco-terrorist, and a mayoral candidate willing to do anything for a vote all show up, Adam finds that making that quick trip to the polls might be harder than he thought. "Election Day" is a hilarious dark comedy about the price of political (and personal) campaigns. Opens Oct. 2. Closes Oct. 18. This week’s performances are Friday, Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 4 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://events.ticketleap.com/tickets/the-studio-players/election-day-by-josh-tobiessen or telephone 239-398-9192.

Courtesy of Firehouse Community Theatre / Firehouse Community Theatre 'Matt & Ben' opens Oct. 2 in the historic Firehouse Community Theatre in LaBelle.

“Matt & Ben” [Firehouse Community Theatre]: This comedy written by Mindy Kaling and Brenda Withers depicts its Hollywood golden boys – before J-Lo, before Gwyneth, before Project Greenlight, before Oscar… before anyone actually gave a damn. When the screenplay for “Good Will Hunting” drops mysteriously from the heavens, the boys realize they’re being tested by a Higher Power. "Matt & Ben" was first presented off-Broadway at P.S. 122 on July 27, 2003, where it played until May 2004. Other major productions include the New York International Fringe Festival, Aspen Comedy Festival, Los Angeles’ Acme Theatre, Chicago’s Theatre Building and Toronto’s Poor Alex Theatre. Opens Oct. 2. Closes Oct. 11. This week’s performances are Friday, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m.; Saturday Oct. 3 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 4 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://firehousecommunitytheatre.org/ or telephone 863-675-3066.

Courtesy of The Belle Theatre / The Belle Theatre With dynamic songs for young performers, 'Mean Girls' is an anthem to friendship, loyalty, girl power, and being true to yourself.

“Mean Girls” [The Belle Theatre]: Cady Heron is the new girl at North Shore High School in Chicago. She is desperate to fit in and find friends. Janis and Damian befriend the new girl. When The Plastics set their sights on Cady, Janis convinces naive Cady to be their “friend” in order to bring down Queen Bee Regina George’s reign. Along the way, Cady loses herself, her friends, and her crush, all for the chance to be popular and loved. When dethroned Regina gets revenge by releasing the Burn Book, Cady is brought down and must mend her broken relationships with Janis, Aaron, and even Regina. With dynamic songs for young performers, “Mean Girls” is an anthem to friendship, loyalty, girl power, and being true to yourself. Opens Oct. 2. Closes Oct. 17. This week’s performances are Friday, Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m; Saturday, Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 4 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://thebelletheatre.com/ or telephone 239-323-5533.

LIMITED ENGAGEMENTS

“Chameleuns” [Arts Center Theatre in Marco Town Center]: Through a series of hilarious vignettes, two actors morph into different characters searching for love, hope or even a little faith. Real-life couple Patrick and Dixie Huey inhabit 15 characters including infomercial emcees, therapists, performance artists and your not-so-every-day Joes. With each change, their strange love grows. All good shapeshifters know if at first you don’t succeed in a relationship, become someone else. Three shows: Friday, Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 3 at 3 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 4 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.marcoislandart.org/chameleun-by-rochelle-burdine-and-frank-blocker/ or telephone 239-394-4221. For more information, listen [26:09 run time] to John Davis’ interview of co-authors Frank Blocker and Rochelle Burdine: “Marco Island Center for the Arts presents weirdly funny love story ‘Chameleuns.’”

“District Showcase” [Red Knight Theatre at North Fort Myers High School]: Join the Red Knight Theatre department as members showcase various pieces competing at the upcoming Southwest Florida Theatrical Society's district festival. The showcase will begin with a one act play, "The Outsiders," followed by various events ranging from monologues and pantomimes, through solo musicals and large group musicals from Broadway shows. Performance is Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-995-2117 or visit https://events.ticketleap.com/tickets/northfortmyerstheatre/district-showcase-925248611.

CLOSING

There are no theater productions closing this week in Southwest Florida.

CONTINUING

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre 'Forever Everly' features hit songs like 'Bye Bye Love,' 'Wake Up Little Susie' and 'Until I Kissed You.'

“Forever Everly: The Everly Brothers Rockumentary” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: A glorious blend of live music and film, “Forever Everly” is like no other show you’ve seen before. Get to know the ins and outs of the famous duo in a beautifully crafted documentary, while Jared Mancuso and Nick Gallardo perform the unforgettable music of The Everly Brothers, Paul Simon, The Beatles and more…right along with the movie! A one-of-a-kind experience you won’t want to miss! Featuring hit songs like “Bye Bye Love,” Wake Up Little Susie”, “Until I Kissed You.” Closes Oct. 25. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 1 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 3 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 4 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-332-4488 or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/36930/production/1265682. Also listen to John Davis’ interview of actors Nick Gallardo and Jared Mancuso on Gulf Coast Life Arts Edition: “Florida Rep Opens 29th season with ‘Forever Everly: The Everly Brothers Rockumentary” [run time: 23:59].

“Four Old Broads” [Raymond Center at Venice Theatre]: Four sassy seniors dream of escaping their assisted living facility to get away from evil Nurse Pat. Think “Columbo” meets “The Golden Girls” in this comic mystery involving a nationwide drug ring, a senior beauty pageant, and a retired Elvis impersonator who “can’t help falling in love” with every woman in the building. Closes Oct. 11. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Thursday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 4 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets telephone 941-488-1115 or visit https://venicetheatre.org/events/four-old-broads/.

Photo by Sorcha Augustine courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Nigel Richards, Bryce Valle and Justin Reynolds perform Motown and beyond in this high-octane show.

“Legacy Motown & More” [Goldstein Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: Get ready for a high-energy celebration of nonstop music. From the smooth soul of Motown to the irresistible hooks of pop and R&B, this dynamic tribute spans the greatest classics from the 1960s through today. Relive beloved hits made famous by icons like The Jackson 5, Stevie Wonder, Earth, Wind & Fire, The Four Seasons and The Temptations. Featuring tight harmonies and charismatic showmanship, this energetic revue delivers constant hits and fresh takes on old favorites. Also hear/read, “Florida Studio Theatre’s energetic ‘Legacy, Motown & More’ revue delivers fresh takes on old favorities.” Runs to Oct. 11. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Thursday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 2 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 3 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 4 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2026-summer-cabaret-series/legacy-motown-and-more/sub-and-save-scab3. And watch the segment on the show that aired on Southwest Florida in Focus on PBS (beginning at 7:26 and running to 13:05): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cnd93y7ITBs&list=PLrWyEdPAVZMcOM0PZRQbQYQaA9xLNl_Yc&index=2.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre Audiences of all ages will delight in this enchanting retelling of a timeless classic.

“Pinocchio” [Keating Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre]: Wish upon a star and follow Pinocchio on an unforgettable adventure! From curious encounters to daring escapades, this beloved tale springs to life with laughter and plenty of magic. As Pinocchio learns that honesty matters more than anything else, audiences of all ages will delight in this enchanting retelling of a timeless classic. Closes Oct. 24. This week’s performances are Saturday, Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. and noon. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/childrens-theatre-2026-27/pinocchio. Also hear/read, “Florida Studio Theatre opens 2026-27 Children’s Theatre Series with ‘Pinocchio.’”

Photo by Sorcha Augustine courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre This breezy musical revue charts a course through the songs that became the soundtrack to romance, adventure, heartbreak, and endless summer nights.

“Sailing, Yacht Rock and Beyond” [Court Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: Set sail with the smooth sounds of the ’70s and ’80s in this feel-good celebration of Yacht Rock and beyond. Featuring favorites like "Sailing," "Margaritaville," "Brandy," "Escape (The Piña Colada Song)," "Arthur's Theme," and more, this breezy musical revue charts a course through the songs that became the soundtrack to romance, adventure, heartbreak, and endless summer nights. Closes Feb. 7, 2027. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; and Sunday, Oct. 4 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2026-27-winter-cabaret-series/sailing. For more, hear/read, “Florida Studio Theatre opens its winter cabaret season with ‘Sailing: Yacht Rock and Beyond.”

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.