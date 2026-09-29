Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe opens season with 'Sophisticated Ladies' tribute to Duke Ellington

“Sophisticated Ladies” was originally a Broadway smash starring Gregory Hines and Phyllis Hyman. Garnering multiple Tony Award nominations, the revue became a benchmark for jazz-infused musical theater. Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s production blends powerhouse vocals, sizzling choreography and more than two dozen of Ellington’s hits including “Take the A Train,” “Satin Doll” and the sultry title tune “Sophisticated Lady.”

The revue opens Oct. 14 and runs through Nov. 22.

Photo by Sorcha Augustine courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Cast members performing in Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s production of ‘Sophisticated Ladies’

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“Sophisticated Ladies" opens Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe's 2026-2027 mainstage theatre season.

A celebration of America’s greatest jazz legend, Duke Ellington, the revue is an explosion of style, swing and showmanship. The show transforms Ellington’s songbook into a nonstop parade of glamour, rhythm, and pure theatrical delight. From the moment the band strikes up the very first number, audiences are swept into a world of satin‑smooth melodies, bold brass, and the unmistakable elegance that defined Ellington’s era.

“What better way to kick off WBTT’s 'Rhapsodies of Rhythm' season than by celebrating the amazing Edward Kennedy 'Duke' Ellington,” said Assistant Artistic Director Jim Weaver, who directs and is a featured performer in the show. “His artistry is legendary and in so many ways encapsulates what this season’s theme is all about. We invite the community to experience both the emotional depth and exhilarating spectacle of classic jazz.”

Photo by Sorcha Augustine courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Cast members performing in Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s production of ‘Sophisticated Ladies’

Act I takes the audience from Ellington's early days at The Cotton Club through his widening acceptance abroad. Act II explores the private man as captured in his music.

A high-stepping salute inspired by the glamorous nightlife and sensuous highlife of a man who lived to love, “Sophisticated Ladies” opened on Broadway on March 1, 1981, at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, where it ran for 767 performances.

Photo by Sorcha Augustine courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Cast of 'Sophisticated Ladies'

Joining Weaver in the cast are Jazzmin Carson, Jocelyn Darci Trimmer, Leon S. Pitts II, Dawn Derow, Marcel Joshua and Jeff Gallup, with Marta Myada and Ulric Alfred Taylor at the ready as understudies.

The creative team includes Choreographer Monessa Salley and Music Director Carl Haan. Roland Black is the director of production, Kacie Ley is the stage manager, Suwatana “Pla” Rockland is the costume designer, Harlan Penn is scenic designer, Michael Pasquini is the lighting designer, Patrick Russini is the sound designer, Marlon Black is the assistant technical director, Leya Black is the properties designer, and Michelle Harvey is the projections designer.

The live band features Haan on main keys, Isaac Hunt Mingus on bass, Pablo Gil and Ryan Redden on reeds, Victor Mongillo on trumpet, Don Parker on trombone, and Aaron Nix on drums.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays.

For tickets (which are $60/adults, $25/students and active military, with valid IDs), visit westcoastblacktheatre.org or telephone 941-366-1505.

Photo by Sorcha Augustine courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Cast members performing in Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s production of ‘Sophisticated Ladies’

About Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe

The mission of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe (WBTT) is to produce professional theatre that promotes and celebrates African American history and experience, engages a broad base of patrons and audiences, supports the development of a dynamic group of aspiring artists, and builds confidence in youth of color. Visit westcoastblacktheatre.org for more information.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.