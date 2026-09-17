Marco Island Center for the Arts presents weirdly funny love story “Chameleüns”

The Marco Island Center for the Arts is bringing a workshop production of the play “Chameleüns” to the Art Center Theatre stage in October.

This weirdly funny love story involves two actors performing 15 different characters in a series of vignettes connected through a broader romantic throughline exploring love, relationships, and the many different versions of ourselves we become in trying to connect with other people.

We will explore the play in a conversation with co-authors Frank Blocker and Rochelle Burdine along with the actors Dixie and Patrick Huey, who are a married couple in real life.