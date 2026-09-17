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Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition

Marco Island Center for the Arts presents weirdly funny love story “Chameleüns”

By John Davis
Published September 17, 2026 at 10:28 AM EDT

The Marco Island Center for the Arts is bringing a workshop production of the play “Chameleüns” to the Art Center Theatre stage in October.

This weirdly funny love story involves two actors performing 15 different characters in a series of vignettes connected through a broader romantic throughline exploring love, relationships, and the many different versions of ourselves we become in trying to connect with other people.

We will explore the play in a conversation with co-authors Frank Blocker and Rochelle Burdine along with the actors Dixie and Patrick Huey, who are a married couple in real life.

If You Go:
“Chameleüns” at the Marco Island Center for the Arts’ Art Center Theatre
1089 N. Collier Blvd., Suite 432, Marco Island, FL 34145 in the Marco Town Center
Oct. 2, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 3 – 4, 2026 at 3 p.m.

Tags
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition Gulf Coast LifeGulf Coast Life Arts EditionTheaterLocal TheatreComedyPlaywrightsMarco island Center for the ArtsArts & Culture
John Davis
jrdavis@wgcu.org
See stories by John Davis
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