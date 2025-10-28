The 37th annual Downtown Venice Art Festival takes place this weekend

The 37th annual Downtown Venice Art Festival is Nov. 1 and 2. It features over 100 prominent artists from across the nation. Attendees can meet the artists, admire a diverse range of media and motifs, purchase original artworks and even commission bespoke pieces.

The fair takes place on West Venice Avenue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Courtesy of Howard Alan Events / Howard Alan Events The festival’s location, Venice Avenue, is known for its boutiques, eateries, parks and green spaces.

To view a list of the artists exhibiting work at the festival, visit https://www.artfestival.com/venice-exhibitor-list-november-2025.

The Downtown Venice Art Festival is produced by Howard Alan Events.

Fun fact: Venice is known as the "Shark's Tooth Capital of The World." Each year, the town hosts a Shark's Tooth Festival to celebrate the abundance of fossilized shark teeth that can be found on its shores. In addition to finding shark teeth on its beaches, many large-size teeth can be found freediving off the coast or by excavating in the many shell deposits that are left over from the dredging of the Intracoastal Waterway.

