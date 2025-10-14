TheatreZone's 'Home for the Holidays' sells out every year for good reason

The opening of TheatreZone’s 21st season is just around the corner, and Producing Artistic Director Mark Danni couldn’t be more excited.

“It's always a joy to kick off the holidays with Home for the Holidays,” said Danni.

The show is extremely popular. One reason is because audiences know they’ll see something new each year.

“Every year we try to bring in a new song or two,” said Danni. “The cast changes up. We change up costumes. Hopefully some of your favorites will still be in there and then something that you may not have seen in a few years or may not have seen ever before. So it's always a fresh show every year.”

“Audiences also really appreciate the intimacy of the 250-seat G&L Theatre at the Community School of Naples. But that also means tickets are at a premium.

“It's only four performances,” Danni noted. “It's been selling out.”

“Home for the Holidays” runs Dec. 19-21.

Courtesy of TheatreZone / TheatreZone TheatreZone brings a fresh production of 'Home for the Holidays' to the G&L Theatre each year.

MORE INFORMATION:

TheatreZone, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, was established in 2005 by Artistic Director Mark Danni and choreographer Karen Molnar Danni, who have enjoyed successful theatre careers on Broadway and Off-Broadway.

TheatreZone’s Small Professional Theatres contract with the Actors’ Equity Association ensures access to the best actors, singers, dancers, musicians, and stage management professionals from throughout the country.

