Here are the exhibitions on view at Southwest Florida art centers in October

From Sarasota to Marco Island and Venice and Sanibel to Arcadia and LaBelle, Southwest Florida is home to more than a dozen art centers. Most host visual art exhibitions showcasing member, regional and nationally renowned artists that change every month. In October, there are 32 shows at these venues, underscoring the importance of the arts in our part of the country.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Art Center Sarasota celebrates its centennial this season.

“SARTQ Collective: Legacy x Response: SARTQ Responds to a Century of ACS” [Art Center Sarasota]: “Legacy x Response: SARTQ Responds to a Century of ACS” is a dynamic group exhibition that explores and honors the rich, evolving history of Art Center Sarasota. Members of SARTQ will engage in a creative dialogue with the past, crafting contemporary responses to the legacy of the Sarasota Art Association and the original artists who shaped the foundation of ACS. Through a wide range of styles, mediums, and conceptual approaches, “Legacy x Response” showcases the ways in which today’s artists interpret, challenge, and build upon a century of artistic innovation. It’s both a tribute and a provocation—a look back that pushes forward, illuminating how history continues to inspire and inform the creative spirit of our community. [SARTQ, Sarasota’s local artist collective, whose name underscores their connection to the region, was founded and formed in early 2008 by local artists Tim Jaeger and Joseph Arnegger. The collective aims to maintain a network of accomplished Sarasota artists, manage exhibitions and events, and collaborate with the community. Current members include; Diana de Avila, Lori Childers, Ro Daar, Julie Kanapaux, Ellen Kantro, Ali Kurzeja, Justin Mastrangelo, Taylor Robenalt, Izzy Stark, Yajaira Urzua-Reyes, Adrienne Watts, Emmie Wells, and Betsy Wild] Opens Oct. 9 with a 5-7 p.m. reception. Runs through Nov. 15.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Sculpture on the grounds of Art Center Sarasota.

“Juan Alonso-Rodriguez: Earthly Glyphs” [Art Center Sarasota]: “Earthly Glyphs” takes fictional, deep microscopic views into the core of the Earth's strata. Cuban born, Alonso-Rodríguez is a self-taught artist with a career spanning more than three decades in the Pacific Northwest. His work is included in the permanent collections of the Tacoma Art Museum, Portland Art Museum, University of Washington’s Henry Art Gallery, Museum of Northwest Art, Microsoft, and General Mills, among others. He has created public works for Lumen Field, Seattle/Tacoma International Airport, King County Housing Authority, Seattle’s Sound Transit System, Chief Sealth High School, and Renton Technical College. He is a former Seattle Arts Commissioner, co-chaired the city’s Public Art Advisory Committee for four years, and serves on the board of Arte Noir, a non-profit that showcases artworks by Black artists. He now lives in St. Petersburg. Opens Oct. 9 with a 5-7 p.m. reception. Alonso-Rodriguez will give an artist talk on Thursday, Oct. 23. Exhibition runs through Nov. 15.

“Njeri Kinuthia: Reconstruction: Mwacha Mila NiSi Mtumwa” [Art Center Sarasota]: “Reconstruction: Mwacha Mila NiSi Mtumwa” explores reconstruction as a symbol of hope. Using various construction methods such as weaving and sewing, and expressive mark-making techniques such as hatching, cross-hatching, and hand embroidery, Njeri Kinuthia creates portraits inspired by bold textiles and stained glass. This body of work questions how culture shapes our identity and who we are beyond the confines of our traditions. Njeri Kinuthia was born and raised in Kenya. She received her bachelor of arts in Fashion Design from Machakos University and moved to the U.S. in 2021 to pursue her master of fine arts at the University of Central Florida, funded by the Provost's Fellowship Award. Recognition for her work includes the 2024 Florida Prize in Contemporary Art People’s Choice Award, the 2024 University of Central Florida Outstanding Graduate in Creative Research, the 2023 Éclat Law Prize, the 2023 United Arts Public Art Award, and the 2023 Innovation in Arts Award. Njeri has exhibited her work across the U.S. and internationally in Kenya and Norway. She is currently a professor at the University of Central Florida. Opens Oct. 9 with a 5-7 p.m. reception. Njeri Kinuthia will give an Artist Talk on Friday, Oct. 17. Alonso-Rodriguez will give an Artist Talk on Thursday, Oct. 23. Exhibition runs through Nov. 15.

“Small Works Juried Show” [Art Center Sarasota]: “Small Works” is a celebration of art on an intimate scale. This exhibition highlights the impact of pieces that may be small in size but powerful in presence. From intricate details to bold statements, small works proves that great art doesn’t have to be large to leave a lasting impression. Samo Davis (b.1985, an interdisciplinary artist whose art practice includes sculpture, digital works, and AR, juried the show. Davis graduated from Sarah Lawrence College with a B.A. in Liberal Arts focusing on Japanese translation, creative writing, and sculpture and from Parsons School of Design with an associate's degree in fashion design. Davis has worked in fashion, graphic design, and marketing, and developed their love of VR/AR when working in real estate in New York City. Davis has shown works in London, New York, Tampa, and Sarasota, showcasing smaller works before developing larger installations. Davis is a “multi-cultural kid” who was born in Japan and grew up in Tokyo, Singapore, and later, New York City before transplanting to Sarasota in 2018. Opens Oct. 9 with a 5-7 p.m. reception. Davis will give a juror’s critique in person and via Zoom on Friday, Nov. 7. Runs through Nov. 15.

“Fall Members Show” [Venice Art Center]: Opens October 10 with 5-7 p.m. reception. Runs through Oct. 30.

2025 Annual Art Show [DeSoto Arts Center]: The DeSoto Arts Center promotes and celebrates the arts in DeSoto County. The center’s annual art show includes work by DeSoto Art Center members in the categories of painting and photography.

Courtesy of Visual Arts Center / Visual Arts Center 'Melody of Art' explores the concept that art has a rhythm and musicality to it.

“Melody of Art” [Visual Arts Center in Punta Gorda]: Art has a rhythm and musicality to it. This juried exhibit explores that concept. Closes Oct. 14.

“Artwork of Raymondo Gil’ [Visual Arts Center in Punta Gorda]: This is a private showing in Rebecca Hall. Colorful, interesting, and emotional, Raymond Gil’s work evokes feelings of happiness. Closes Oct. 14.

Courtesy of Visual Arts Center / Visual Arts Center 'Make Some Noise' exhibition is on view in the Goff Gallery at the Visual Arts Center.

“Make Some Noise” [Visual Arts Center in Punta Gorda]: On view in the Goff Gallery. Closes Oct. 14.

Courtesy of Visual Arts Center / Visual Arts Center Painting of Salvador Dali is part of the 'Art of the STEAL' exhibition at the Visual Arts Center.

“The Art of the STEAL” [Visual Arts Center in Punta Gorda]: For “The Art of the Steal,” VAC asked artists to channel their inner thieves and create an original piece in the style of their artistic hero. Think of it as fan art with flair, homage with a twist, or a creative hat-tip to the legends. Opens in the main gallery on Oct. 21. Reception Oct. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. Runs through Nov. 18.

“Art by Lionel Lewis” [Visual Arts Center in Punta Gorda]: Opens in Rebecca Hall on Oct. 21. Reception Oct. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. Runs through Nov. 3.

Courtesy of Visual Arts Center / Visual Arts Center 'Oh Henri' is an homage to Henri Matisse.

“Oh Henri!” [Visual Arts Center in Punta Gorda]: This exhibition honors the vibrant legacy of Henri Matisse in which participating artists employed his bold color, expressive line and joyful creativity along with Fauvist color palette, cut-paper techniques, fluid forms and expressive portraiture. Opens in Goff Gallery Oct. 21. Reception Oct. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. Runs through Nov. 18.

Also of interest, read, “Visual Arts Center board makes Sandra Moon permanent executive director.”

“Portrait of the Town Art Show” [LaBelle Gallery and Cultural Center]: Gallery open Thursday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“Flights of Wonder by Amanda Zirzow” [Cape Coral Art Center]: Features vibrant landscapes of Southwest Florida depicted through the eyes of burrowing owls and the artist's family. Runs through Sept. 25.

“Off Season Art – Members Month” [Cape Coral Art League]: Opens Thursday, Oct. 9.

“Faces in the Sand” [Shell Point Gallery at Tribby Arts Center]: In this exhibition, the whimsical, shell-based sculptures of Anna Chan of New York pair with the dreamy, impressionistic photographs of Grace Berge of St. Petersburg, Florida. Runs through Oct. 18. Gallery is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Courtesy of Tribby Arts Center / Tribby Arts Center 'Faces in the Sand' closes at the Tribby Arts Center on Oct. 18.

“Faces in the Sand” [Shell Point Gallery at Tribby Arts Center]: In this exhibition, the whimsical, shell-based sculptures of Anna Chan of New York pair with the dreamy, impressionistic photographs of Grace Berge of St. Petersburg, Florida. Runs through Oct. 18. Gallery is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Courtesy of Tribby Arts Center / Tribby Arts Center 'Down by the Shore' closes in the Legacy & Overlook Galleries at Tribby Arts Center on Oct. 18.

“Down by the Shore” [Legacy & Overlook Galleries at Tribby Arts Center]: Quilts and other textile creations by members of the Tribby Quilt Studio are inspired by the sights and experiences one might find “down by the shore.” On the pedestals, works by members of the Tribby Glass and Pottery Studios and the Woodshop further explore the beach-related theme, bringing three-dimensional interest to the exhibition. Runs through Oct. 18. Gallery is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Courtesy of Tribby Arts Center / Tribby Arts Center Photograph included in 'Summer by the Sea' exhibition at Tribby Arts Center.

“Summer by the Sea” [Collaborations & Corridor 1 Galleries at Tribby Arts Center]: Small-scale works by members of the Tribby Painting and Photography Studios will be presented in identical 11” x 14” frames, inviting viewers to envision and purchase two or more as a wall series. Runs through Oct. 18. Gallery is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Courtesy of Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center / www.sbdac.com 'Dark Art 2025' explores the mysterious, macabre, surreal, and alternative sides of creativity.

“Dark Art 2025” [Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center Grand Atrium]: “Dark Art 2025” explores the mysterious, macabre, surreal, and alternative sides of creativity. This immersive exhibition blends fine art, live performance, and interactive experiences into a hauntingly captivating showcase. The opening night features live painting by participating artists and a dynamic environment that encourages visitors to experience art in new and unexpected ways. The exhibition culminates with the SWFL Halloween Art Gala, a ticketed celebration of creativity, community, and the darker sides of artistic expression. Includes painting, sculpture, mixed media, digital art, photography, installation, and performance art. Opens Friday, Oct. 3 with 6-10 p.m. reception. Closes Oct. 17.

Courtesy of Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center / www.sbdac.com Each piece in this exhibition is a testament to the silent symphonies that stir the soul, drawing from the depths of sound and silence to shape visions of the macabre and mystical.

“Eclipse Overtures: Art from the Shadows by Caleb Morgan” [Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center Capital Gallery]: “Eclipse Overtures: Art from the Shadows” unveils a haunting confluence of dark art and the evocative power of music. In this exhibition, each piece is a testament to the silent symphonies that stir the soul, drawing from the depths of sound and silence to shape visions of the macabre and mystical. Caleb Morgan is a 46-year-old artist distinguished for his unique surrealist style. His contemporary approach to surrealism is heavily influenced by master artists such as Salvador Dalí and H.R. Giger. Morgan employs a distinctive combination of pencil techniques, negative space, and vibrant contrasting colors—including deep reds and black acrylics—to create evocative, dreamlike imagery and surreal landscapes that appear to emerge from the depths of the imagination. Morgan received his formal education at the Cleveland Institute of Art and the Rhode Island School of Design. In addition to his artistic pursuits, he is a co-owner of Gallery Chimera in Atlanta. With over 14 years of professional experience, he has established an international reputation as a leading tattoo artist, recognized for his innovative and impactful work. Furthermore, Morgan has appeared as an actor in various film and television projects.] Opens Friday, Oct. 3 with 6-10 p.m. reception. Closes Oct. 17.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / artinlee.org This museum-style exhibition showcases the broad history of ink as a method, concept, and profession.

“I Ink, Therefore I Am” [Alliance for the Arts]: Ink, as a medium, has always extended beyond the confines of fine art. From penmanship, to illustration, to tattoos, ink is a medium that continuously evolves to tell new stories as well as reinforce those from the past. In ink, there’s history, rebellion, and evolution. This museum-style exhibition showcases the broad history of ink as a method, concept, and profession. Media include tattoo photography, flash sheet design, ink painting, illustration, sumi-e, scrimshaw, apprenticeship studies, and fake skin studies. For more, hear/read, “Alliance for the Arts reopens Oct. 3 with ‘I Ink, Therefore I Am’ and ‘In Black & White.” Opens Friday, Oct. 3 with 5-7 p.m. reception. Runs through Nov. 1.

Alliance for the Arts / artinlee.org This exhibition explores the striking simplicity and bold contrasts of black and white.

“In Black & White” [Alliance for the Arts Member Gallery]: This exhibition explores the striking simplicity and bold contrasts of black and white. From dramatic monochrome photography to expressive drawings and paintings, artists showcase how limiting the palette can open limitless possibilities for creativity and interpretation. For more, hear/read, “Alliance for the Arts reopens Oct. 3 with ‘I Ink, Therefore I Am’ and ‘In Black & White.” Opens Friday, Oct. 3 with 5-7 p.m. reception. Runs through Nov. 1.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall 'Friday Birds' painting by Leoma Lovegrove.

Leoma Lovegrove Exhibition [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Gallery]: Leoma Lovegrove’s artwork will be on display at the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre through Nov. 15. The exhibition is a collaboration between the theater and the Collaboratory to honor the artist and extend her impact and legacy. For more information: “Collaboratory partners with Broadway Palm to exhibit Leoma Lovegrove’s artworks at theater.”

“Cypress Lake High School Student Mural: A Shell of a Time” [BIG ARTS West Gallery]: The National Honors Society Art Class of Cypress Lake High School has created a mural for the West Gallery under the title “A Shell in Time.” The class incorporated this project into its fall 2024 curriculum. Closes Oct. 25.

Courtesy of BIG ARTS / BIG ARTS Shah Hadjebi, Marti Koehler, Mariapia Malerba, and Wilson McCray are collaborating on 6x125-foot sheet of paper in the Dunham Family Gallery.

“BIRDS!! No Words” [BIG ARTS Dunham Family Gallery]: Shah Hadjebi, Marti Koehler, Mariapia Malerba, and Wilson McCray are collaborating on 6x125-foot sheet of paper in the Dunham Family Gallery. It’s a drawing marathon that will close Oct. 24. The group brings its collective spiritual connection with nature. “BIRDS!! No Words” is a celebration and a revelation. For more, hear/read, “BIG ARTS mural ‘Birds, No Words’ an organic, spontaneous, collaborative project.” [The gallery open to the public, but the artists are working sporadically and may or may not be in on any given day or time.]

Courtesy of BIG ARTS / BIG ARTS 'Just Keep Swimming' is a solo show of work by Marti Koehler.

“Just Keep Swimming” [BIG ARTS Mezzanine Gallery]: This is a solo show featuring work by Marti Koehler. ““The process of making art starts with an abstract memory or feeling that sparks inspiration, leading to a colorful, gestural exploration,” states Koehler. “As the work progresses, my conscious thoughts and personal symbols emerge, often through groups or lone swimmers—metaphors for navigating life. My art delves into themes like identity, connection, empowerment, grief, loss, and stillness. The shift from abstraction to representation helps clarify my creative vision.” Opens Oct. 27. Runs through Jan. 18, 2026.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita Visual Arts Center / Arts Bonita Visual Arts Center The work in the 'Re-Made' exhibition contains at least 50% found materials.

“Re-Made” [Arts Bonita Visual Arts Center]: When an artist is presented with the challenge of using upcycled materials, it is more than just a matter of technical creativity – it is about breathing new life into an object or objects that would have otherwise been discarded forever. The world is full of refuse, the sheer amount of which being so vast that it threatens our very existence on this planet. The creative mission behind “Re-Made” is also an environmental one, encouraging makers to think beyond the norm in an effort to conserve materials – and present an alternative means of creating. The work in this exhibition contains at least 50% found materials. For more, hear/read, “Found objects, watercolors highlight exhibits opening Sept. 4 at Arts Bonita Center for Visual Arts.” Closes Oct. 16.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita Visual Arts Center / Arts Bonita Visual Arts Center 'Creating a Wonderful World' closes at Arts Bonita on October 16.

“Creating a Wonderful World” Barbara Swift, A Solo Exhibit” [Arts Bonita Visual Arts Center]: This exhibition presents vibrant, emotionally rich artwork created by watercolor artist Barbara Swift. The works on view celebrate the beauty of nature—its colors, rhythms, and quiet moments. “As a watercolor artist, my mission is to create vibrant, emotionally rich artwork that brings joy, peace, and serenity to those who experience it,” states the artist. “Through the fluidity and unpredictability of watercolor, I celebrate the beauty of nature—its colors, rhythms, and quiet moments. Each brushstroke is a reflection of my deep love for the natural world and a heartfelt invitation for others to pause, feel, and connect. I strive to evoke a sense of wonder and happiness, offering art that nourishes the spirit and brightens the soul.” Closes Oct. 16.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita Visual Arts Center / Arts Bonita Visual Arts Center This work comes from a series of mixed media works that include CDs and DVDs.

“Innovative Expressions: Bonnie Sprung” [Arts Bonita Performing Arts Center, Hinman Gallery-in-the-Round]: This show is a combination of two series. Each is different, yet the same, in style and color combinations. One series is traditional oil on canvas and the other mixed media, including CDs and DVDs. For more, hear/read “’Innovative Expressions’ at Arts Bonita Hinman Auditorium features art by Bonnie Sprung.” Runs through Nov. 6.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita Visual Arts Center / Arts Bonita Visual Arts Center 'Beyond the Art Show Tent' invites viewers to embark on a journey where art transcends traditional boundaries, becoming an integral part of life and the environment.

“Beyond the Art Show Tent: Tammy DeCaro” [Arts Bonita Visual Arts Center]: “Beyond the Art Show Tent” invites viewers to embark on a journey where art transcends traditional boundaries, becoming an integral part of life and the environment. DeCaro’s work reflects a deep passion for exploring the interplay of color, texture, and form, transforming the ordinary into something extraordinary on multiple 3D and 2D pieces. “My goal is to inspire viewers to discover beauty in everyday life - whether through a striking wall hanging that breathes life into a room or a unique piece of jewelry that makes a personal statement,” states the artist.” Opens in the main gallery Oct. 23 with a 6-8 p.m. opening reception. Runs through Dec. 4.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita Visual Arts Center / Arts Bonita Visual Arts Center 'Pareidolia' celebrates Jeanette Richards’ creative chaos style of working in multiple mediums and on multiple art surfaces beyond 2D wall art.

“Pareidolia” [Arts Bonita Visual Arts Center]: In this captivating collection of paintings, Jeanette Richards invites viewers to step into her world of abstract exploration. Rooted in the textures and details of the natural world, her work captures the essence of spontaneous intuition and deliberate structure, allowing viewers to journey through layers of color, texture, and emotion. This exhibit celebrates Richards’ creative chaos style of working in multiple mediums and on multiple art surfaces beyond 2D wall art. Discover fused glass, furniture, jewelry and sculpture that is not displayed at traditional art show tent events. Opens in the Tranovich Gallery Oct. 23 with a 6-8 p.m. reception. Runs through Dec. 4.

“Come Fly with Me” [Naples Airport]: “Come Fly with Me” is an immersive art exhibition that explores the romance, luxury, and dynamism of flight. Blending themes of aviation with the charm of Frank Sinatra, this United Arts Collier exhibition captures the timeless allure of travel and motion and celebrates aviation as a symbol of human ambition, innovation, and elegance. Runs through Oct. 31.

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts The Marco Island Center for the Arts on Winterberry Drive on Marco Island

“Words as Art” [Marco Island Center for the Arts]: “Words as Art” is an innovative exhibition presented by Dpi-Sig Naples, showcasing a fusion of photography and AI-enhanced artwork. This exhibit explores the intersection of visual storytelling and artificial intelligence, highlighting how technology can transform traditional photographic art into dynamic, thought-provoking pieces. Visitors can expect to experience a diverse range of works that challenge perceptions and invite deeper contemplation on the role of AI in contemporary art. The exhibition underscores Dpi-Sig Naples’ commitment to embracing technological advancements while celebrating the art of photography. Opens Oct. 6. Runs to Nov. 24. Gallery receptions are 5:30-7 p.m. on Oct. 14 and Nov. 11.

“Day of the Dead” [Outdoors at the Marco Island Center for the Arts]: This outdoor installation in the Art Center courtyard is part of ¡Arte Viva! Runs Oct. 13 to Nov. 14.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.