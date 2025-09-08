Here's what's onstage at area theaters the week of Sept. 8

This week, three shows open, three shows close and three shows continue their runs at Southwest Florida equity and community theaters. Plus, the 2025 Modern Works Festival opens at Urbanite Theatre with a limited run of Phoebe Potts’ “Too Fat for China.”

OPENING

Courtesy of Charlotte Players / Charlotte Players 'Looking" opens at the Charlotte Players on Sept. 11.

“Looking” [Charlotte Players]: This hilarious and crowd-pleasing romantic comedy comes from one of Canada’s most popular playwrights. “Looking” is the story of four middle-age singles who are seeking relationships while navigating life's pitfalls. Andy and Matt are longtime buddies looking for surefire ways to meet women. Val and Nina are best friends forever looking to meet men. Val is an O.R. nurse, Andy is in the storage business, Nina is a police officer, and Matt is the host of a morning radio show. Val agrees to meet Andy at a bar, and Nina and Matt are coaxed into joining their friends for support. Their relationships progress through the following weeks, setting off laughable plot twists and an unexpected hookup. Cleverly written, funny and insightful, “Looking” shows us we don't always get what we set our sights on, but what we end up with can be an unexpected surprise. Opens Sept. 11. Runs through Sept. 21. This week’s performances are Thursday, Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 14 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-255-1022 or visit https://www.charlotteplayers.org/tickets/buy-tickets/.

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre 'Nunsense' opens at Venice Theatre on Sept. 12.

“Nunsense” [Venice Theatre]: In this madcap musical, nuns stage a zany variety show to fund funerals after a cooking mishap. With book, music and lyrics by Dan Goggin and packed with laughs, dance, and song, "Nunsense" is a global comedy favorite that’s guaranteed to lift your spirits! Opens Sept. 12. Runs through Oct. 5. This week’s performances are Friday, Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 14 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-488-1115 or visit https://venicetheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SUQ00000GNXy92AH.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre 'Shrek the Musical JR.' opens at Florida Repertory Theatre on Sept. 12.

“Shrek the Musical Jr.” [Florida Repertory]: Once upon a time, in a faraway swamp, there lived an ogre named Shrek. One day, Shrek finds his swamp invaded by banished fairytale misfits who have been cast off by Lord Farquaad, a tiny terror with big ambitions. When Shrek sets off with a wisecracking donkey to confront Farquaad, he's handed a task — if he rescues feisty princess Fiona, his swamp will be righted. Shrek tries to win Fiona’s love and vanquish Lord Farquaad, but a fairytale wouldn't be complete without a few twists and turns along the way. Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film and fantastic Broadway musical. Opens Sept. 12. Runs through Sept. 21. This week’s performances are Friday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 14 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-332-4665 ext. 1551 or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/36930/production/1236307.

Courtesy of Urbanite Theatre / Urbanite Theatre Urbanite Theatre's 2025 Modern Works Festival kicks off with 'Behind the Festival' with Producing Artistic Director Summer Wallace.

2025 Modern Works Festival [Urbanite Theatre]: Back for the sixth year, the 2025 Modern Works Festival is a two-week playwriting and reading festival that celebrates women in theatre. “Behind the Festival” with Urbanite Theatre Producing Artistic Director Summer Wallace on Wednesday, Sept. 10 at 2 p.m. is followed Thursday through Sunday by “Too Fat for China,” see below. Festival runs through Sept. 21.

LIMITED ENGAGEMENT

Courtesy of Urbanite Theatre / Urbanite Theatre Written, drawn, and performed by Phoebe Potts, “Too Fat for China” opens Urbanite Theatre's 2025 Modern Works Festival.

“Too Fat for China” [Urbanite Theatre]: Written, drawn, and performed by Phoebe Potts, “Too Fat for China” follows Phoebe Potts, self-described comic storyteller and professional Jew, as she tries, fails and eventually succeeds in adopting a baby. After a U.S. adoption goes horribly wrong, Potts finds herself surprised, disgusted and ultimately resigned to the role she plays as a middle-class white lady in the business of adopting babies in the U.S. and internationally. Potts’ tragicomic journey is about looking for more love, more life and more family and doing anything to get it, including having her morals and values fold in on themselves. Performances are Thursday, Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 13 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 14 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-321-1397 or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/34772/production/1238947.

CLOSING

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre 'Don't Touch that Dial' closes at Venice Theatre with Sunday's 2 p.m. matinee.

“Don’t Touch that Dial” [Venice Theatre]: Back by popular demand! Roger Bean’s new show is a nostalgic tribute to golden oldie TV show melodies in a wild musical game show-within-a game show format. You’ll be sure to find yourself humming and playing along! Closes Sept. 14. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Sept. 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 14 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-488-1115 or visit https://venicetheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SUQ00000GHWez2AH.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall 'Standing O' at Belle Theatre features 13 vocalists singing 26 post-2000 Broadway musical numbers.

“Standing O!” [The Belle Theatre]: “Standing O” is an original musical revue packed with powerhouse performances and contemporary Broadway favorites from soaring ballads to show-stopping numbers. The production marries iconic songs from today’s most beloved musicals with a cast of talented performers who have a passion for storytelling through song. Closes Sept. 13. This week’s performances are Thursday, Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Sept. 13 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-323-5533 or visithttps://thebelletheatre.ludus.com/index.php?show_id=200487543.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre 'Too Darn Hot' closes in the Court Cabaret in downtown Sarasota on Sept. 14.

“Too Darn Hot” [Florida Studio Theatre in the Court Cabaret]: “Too Darn Hot” breathes fresh life into classics by Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Peggy Lee, and more. With songs like “Blame It on the Summer Night,” “Too Darn Hot,” and “Steppin’ Out with My Baby,” this steamy, refreshing night of music and storytelling will leave you longing for an endless summer. Features Carole J. Bufford, Isaac Mingus, Angela Steiner and Aaron Nix. Closes Sept. 14. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 12 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 13 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 6 p.m; and Sunday, Sept. 14 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-summer-cabaret-series/too-darn-hot-songs-for-a-summer-night.

CONTINUING

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre This modern-day folk trio brings to life classics such as 'Leaving on a Jet Plane,' 'Blowing in the Wind,' and 'Puff the Magic Dragon.'

“A Band Called Honalee: A Tribute to Peter, Paul and Mary … and Friends” [Florida Studio Theatre in Goldstein Cabaret]: Relive the timeless magic of Peter, Paul & Mary with the captivating sounds of A Band Called Honalee. This modern-day folk trio brings to life classics such as “Leaving on a Jet Plane,” “Blowing in the Wind,” and “Puff the Magic Dragon.” Featuring stirring vocal harmonies and musicianship, this show also pays tribute to legends like Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, and The Mamas & The Papas, and more. Runs through Oct. 26. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 13 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 14 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-summer-cabaret-series/a-band-called-honalee-a-tribute-to-peter-paul-and-mary-and-friends.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 'Murder for Two' at Broadway Palm is a madcap whodunit that blends comedy, music, and murder in a fast-paced laugh-fest.

“Murder for Two” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: A side-splitting musical mystery with a twist, this madcap whodunit blends comedy, music, and murder in a fast-paced laugh-fest. A small-town cop dreams of becoming a detective; his big break comes when a famous author is murdered, and the nearest detective is miles away. Can he crack the case? Two actors take on 13 roles—one as the investigator, the other as every suspect… while both play the piano! Runs through Sept. 27. For more, hear/read, “’Murder for Two’ at Broadway Palm is all about the piano.” This week’s performances are Wednesday, Sept. 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service begins at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/murder-for-two/.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre 'Out of Bounds' in Bowne's Lab is an improv comedy showdown.

“Out of Bounds” [Florida Studio Theatre in Bowne’s Lab]: Two teams of improvisers go head-to-head in this comedy showdown. In competitive rounds of fast-paced games, spontaneous scenes, and off-the-cuff songs, experienced improvisers duke it out to win over the audience’s laughter and applause. Which team will emerge triumphant? Only the audience can decide. Runs to Sept. 27. This week’s performance is Saturday, Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/fst-improv/out-of-bounds-2.

