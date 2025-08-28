'Murder for Two' at Broadway Palm is all about the piano

It’s all about the piano!

“Murder for Two” at Broadway Palm features two actors playing 13 roles in a madcap whodunit. But the main character is a piano, played alternately and at times together by Jackson Tubis and Christopher Gallacher. Both are exceptional pianists and vocalists, but much of the fun and wonderment implicit in this show comes from watching Tubis and Gallacher slide seamlessly onto and off of the ivories – often in mid-musical number.

The action begins with the murder of legendary American novelist Arthur Whitney. Tubis plays a by-the-book cop who’s convinced he’ll win a promotion to detective if he can solve the murder before the evening’s over. Gallacher plays all 12 of the usual suspects with little more than his physique, glasses, a hat and a boa. Throughout the show, he repeatedly changes characters as meanders across the stage - being careful, of course, to step over the imaginary corpse lying prone on the floor.

Tubis’ and Gallacher’s timing, vocals and adept piano-playing make “Murder for Two” such a fast-paced evening of entertainment it hardly matters whodunit - just as long as you don’t miss it.

MORE INFORMATION:

“Murder for Two” is a side-splitting musical mystery with a twist. This slapdash whodunit blends comedy, music, and murder in a fast-paced laugh-fest. With a thrilling combination of mystery, comedy, and live music, this uproarious musical mystery will have theatergoers on the edge of their seats with an unpredictable plot, infectious songs, and larger-than-life performances.

With a minimal cast but maximal fun, it’s a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience.

It runs through September 27.

Set to an original score and filled with laugh-out-loud moments, Murder for Two centers on the mysterious murder of a wealthy socialite, and the ensuing investigation led by the bumbling, yet earnest, Detective Marcus Moscowicz. But there’s a twist! Marcus must solve the crime while another actor performs every single role in the show, from the suspects to the victims, and even the accompanist! And both actors play the piano adding to the hilarious and high-energy ride that’s unlike any other musical comedy.

The suspects include Whitney’s widow, Dahlia; his grad student niece, Steph; urbane ballerina Barrette Lewis; grizzled psychiatrist Dr. Griff; and a bickering old couple, Murray and Barb.

All of them had motive and opportunity. With only a short window of time to investigate before the real detective shows up, Marcus must plunge head-first into a world of criminal lunacy in order to crack the case.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Christopher Gallacher and Jackson Tubis turn in command performances in Broadway Palm's 'Murder for Two.'

Jackson Tubis makes his Broadway Palm debut in the role of Officer Marcus. His recent stage credits include “Murder for Two” for Southwest Florida Theatre at Gulf Coast Symphony, “Next to Normal” and “Angels in America.”

Christopher Gallacher’s credits include Billy Crocker in “Anything Goes,” Prince Topher in “Cinderella” and Bobby Child in “Crazy for You.”

Paul William serves as understudy for Marcus and Musical Supervisor. He, too, is making his Broadway Palm debut. William is excited to have another shot at one of his favorite roles, having previously played the part of Marcus close to 200 times.

Kevin W. Egan serves as understudy for the suspects.

Victor Legarreta directed and choreographed “Murder for Two.” He’s directed numerous productions at Broadway Palm and Off-Broadway Palm. Over the course of his 30-year career, he has directed and performed in over 150 professional productions.

Written by Joe Kinosian (music and lyrics) and Kellen Blair (book and lyrics), “Murder for Two’s” clever script and infectious tunes guarantee a fresh take on the murder mystery genre, blending old-school whodunit thrills with a dynamic, musical twist.

“This musical is a celebration of all the things we love about theater—comedy, music, mystery, and unexpected surprises,” said Joe Kinosian and Kellen Blair, the creators of the show. “With ‘Murder for Two,’’ we wanted to bring something to the stage that was fun, fast-paced, and allowed for incredible chemistry between the two performers. We’re thrilled to bring this show to a new audience and watch them try to figure out ‘whodunit’ while they’re laughing along the way!”

