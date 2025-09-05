Belle Theatre's 'Standing O' a glitzy ode to modern Broadway

The Belle Theatre opens this season with an ode to modern Broadway called “Standing O.” Producing Artistic Director Tyler Young explains.

“We picked songs that are from the 2000s … songs that are new, songs that are favorites, that were redone or rewritten in revivals of productions, as well as things that are kind of a little bit off the beaten path that you may have not heard before but might be favorites coming forward.”

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Belle Theatre's 'Standing O' features 13 performers and 26 Broadway songs.

The 26 songs Young chose play to the strengths of his 13 vocalists.

“There's four group numbers in the show, some small groups, some duets and then some solos throughout,” Young revealed.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Jessica Turner and Grace Koltz as Ursula and Ariel in 'Poor Unfortunate Souls' from 'The Little Mermaid.'

Jessica Turner captivates with “Poor Unfortunate Souls” from “The Little Mermaid,” Ethan MacKay and Grace Koltz pair for a spirited rendition of “Say My Name” from “Beetlejuice the Musical” and real-life newlyweds Paola Cifuentes and Parrish Danesh sing three duets, including “The World Will Remember Me” from “Bonnie and Clyde.”

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Parrish Danesh and Paola Cifuentes show off dance skills in number from 'The Great Gatsby' during Belle Theatre's 'Standing O.'

Young would like to see audiences get in on the act as well.

“We went with glitz and glam theme,” said Young. “You can come as your favorite Broadway star, you can come as your favorite Broadway character - whichever way makes you most comfortable and ready to have a great night of theater.”

“Standing O” is onstage at the Belle through Sept. 13.

This week’s performances are Friday, Sept. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 6 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 7 at 2 p.m.

For tickets, telephone 239-323-5533 or visit https://thebelletheatre.ludus.com/index.php?show_id=200487543.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall The theme for 'Standing O' is glitz and glam.

MORE INFORMATION:

The show is 90 minutes long with a 15-minute intermission.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Patience Cole performs 'Burn' from 'Hamilton' in 'Standing O' at The Belle Theatre.

“It goes pretty fast,” said Young. “There's two acts. There's a 45-minute first act, and the second act is 45 minutes as well.”

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall The cast of 'Standing O'

The cast consists of:



Parrish Danesh

Paola Cifuentes

Justin Price

Allison Reiter

Patience Cole

Miranda Silano

Grace Koltz

Ethan MacKay

Tony Saracino

Livia Kiszka

Kiernan Strosser

Jessica Turner

Gaege Hock

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Grace Koltz not only performs in 'Standing O,' she serves as the cast's music and vocal director.

Koltz not only performs, but serves as The Belle’s music and vocal director.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.