Here's what's onstage at area theaters the week of Aug. 25

This week, one show opens, two shows close and six shows continue their runs at Southwest Florida theaters.

OPENING

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre "Don't Touch that Dial' opens at Venice Theatre on Aug. 29.

“Don’t Touch that Dial” [Venice Theatre]: Back by popular demand! Roger Bean’s new show is a nostalgic tribute to golden oldie TV show melodies in a wild musical gameshow-within-a gameshow format. You’ll be sure to find yourself humming and playing along! Opens Aug. 29. Runs to Sept. 14. This week’s performances are Friday, Aug. 29 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 30 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 31at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] For tickets, visit https://venicetheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SUQ00000GHWez2AH or telephone 941-488-1115.

CLOSING

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre 'Comedy Lottery' closes in Bowne's Lab on Saturday, Aug. 30.

“Comedy Lottery” [Florida Studio Theatre in Bowne’s Lab]: Twelve lucky audience members determine the fate of the team by selecting the night’s lineup of games. The cast of funny people is off to the races spinning scenes, sketches, and songs to win your laughter. What will they come up with next? We have absolutely no idea. But one thing is for sure: Every Saturday night, their destiny is in your hands. This week’s closing performance is Saturday, Aug. 30 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/fst-improv/25-comedy-lottery-2 or telephone 941-366-9000.

Courtesy of Theatre Conspiracy / Theatre Conspiracy Wayne Keller's comedy 'Sharing the Same Umbrella' closes in the Off Broadway Palm with Sunday's 2 p.m. matinee.

“Sharing the Same Umbrella” [Theatre Conspiracy at the Off Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: A year after her husband’s death, Helen’s sister and friends hatch a plan to get her life back on track. When a surprise ambush fails, the friends persevere with plot after plot until Phred, the mystery man, arrives. In this world premiere comedy, local playwright (and Broadway Palm bartender) tackles love and loss with compassion and humor, proving that life, and maybe even love, after loss is possible. This week’s performances are Thursday, Aug. 28 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 29 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 30 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 31 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/theatreconspiracy/7728.

CONTINUING

Courtesy of Cape Cafe Dessert Theatre / Cape Cafe Dessert Theatre 'Backstage Broads' is local playwright Joe Simonelli's latest comedy.

"Backstage Broads" [Cape Cafe Dessert Theatre]: A 60-something woman inherits a vacant theater from her uncle and decides to revive it with the help of three of her neighbors. She doesn’t have much money, so they have to build the set themselves. And to save on licensing fees, she hires a director who’s written a musical loosely based on George Bernard Shaw’s “Pygmalion.” This week's performances are Friday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 31 at 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online by visiting the website at capecafetheatre.com or calling 239-363-0848 for more information.

Courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Nate Jacobs’ original tribute to 'Fats' Waller features Waller’s signature songs, including 'Ain’t Misbehavin’,' 'Honeysuckle Rose,' 'Your Feet’s Too Big,' 'The Joint is Jumpin'' and many more.

“Big Sexy” [Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe]: Thomas Wright “Fats” Waller was an American jazz pianist, composer, singer and comedic entertainer. He realized his dream of becoming a professional musician at age 15. His Harlem stride style influenced the sound of modern jazz piano. Nate Jacobs’ original tribute to this irrepressible artist features Waller’s signature songs, including “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” “Honeysuckle Rose,” “Your Feet’s Too Big,” “The Joint is Jumpin’” and many more. “Big Sexy: The Fats Waller Revue” premiered on the WBTT Mainstage during the 2022 – 2023 season to great acclaim. Runs to Sept. 7. This week’s performances are in The Donnelly Theatre on Tuesday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 28 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 29 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 30 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 31 at 2 p.m. For tickets visit https://westcoastblacktheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket#/events/a0SRg000004vF6TMAU or telephone 941-366-1505.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre By popular demand, 'Don't Dress for Dinner' has been extended to Sept. 7.

“Don’t Dress for Dinner” [Florida Studio Theatre in Gompertz Theatre]: Bernard has it all planned—a perfect weekend of romance with his mistress, complete with gourmet dining and an ironclad alibi provided by his best friend, Robert. But when Bernard’s wife unexpectedly discovers Robert is coming for a visit, she sees a perfect chance for a romantic escapade of her own. Soon, alibis crumble, secrets unravel, and a quiet weekend quickly spins into a whirlwind of confusion and chaos. Extended to Sept. 7. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 29 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 30 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 31 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-summer-mainstage-series/dont-dress-for-dinner.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall 'Men Are Dogs' is local playwright Joe Simonelli's most popular comedy.

“Men Are Dogs” [Cape Café Dessert Theatre]: Dr. Cecelia Monahan has a serious problem. As a therapist who runs a support group for single and divorced women, she must listen to a number of relationship problems from her unusual cadre of patients. There’s no peace at home either, as she has to deal with the unsolicited advice of her live-in mother on subjects ranging from dating to cooking. The doctor, however, is not above using some unorthodox methods of her own – such as hiring out-of-work actors to role play with her patients. It is only when Cecelia meets the new substitute package delivery man that the doctor must learn to practice what she preaches! This week’s performance is Thursday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on line by visiting the website at capecafetheatre.com or calling 239-363-0848 for more information.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Two actors, 17 suspects, one wannabe detective and a single piano are the ingredients for a tasty theatrical morsel.

“Murder for Two” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: A side-splitting musical mystery with a twist, this madcap whodunit blends comedy, music, and murder in a fast-paced laugh-fest. A small-town cop dreams of becoming a detective— his big break comes when a famous author is murdered, and the nearest detective is miles away. Can he crack the case? Two actors take on 13 roles—one as the investigator, the other as every suspect … while both play the piano! Runs through Sept. 27. This week’s other performances are Wednesday, Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 28 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 29 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 30 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 31 at 1 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/murder-for-two/.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre 'Too Darn Hot' performs in the Court Cabaret in downtown Sarasota.

“Too Darn Hot” [Florida Studio Theatre in the Court Cabaret]: “Too Darn Hot” breathes fresh life into classics by Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Peggy Lee, and more. With songs like “Blame It on the Summer Night,” “Too Darn Hot,” and “Steppin’ Out with My Baby,” this steamy, refreshing night of music and storytelling will leave you longing for an endless summer. Features Carole J. Bufford, Isaac Mingus, Angela Steiner and Aaron Nix. Runs through Sept. 14. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 28 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 30 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 31 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-summer-cabaret-series/too-darn-hot-songs-for-a-summer-night.

