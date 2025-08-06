Despite being one of the most celebrated artists in history, Vincent Van Gogh died having only sold one of his paintings. However, his vibrant colors and interpretations revolutionized the post-impressionist period and helped establish the Dutch painter as one of the most original creationists in his field. Now, a new exhibit, just opening in Tampa, is taking Van Gogh’s art to the next level. Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience takes the legendary work and transforms it into a living display unlike anything you have experienced. Executive Producer of the exhibit, John Zaller, speaks about the efforts in bringing the art into performance and how it captures the psyche of one of history’s most misunderstood painters.

Bringing the Art of Vincent Van Gogh to Life | WGCU News