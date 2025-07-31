FGCU program leader and associate art professor Morgan T. Paine to retire in August

Florida Gulf Coast University Associate Professor of Art Morgan T. Paine retires in August. The FGCU Art Galleries will mark the occasion with a retrospective of Paine’s art titled “Making a Clear Mark: 1997 to 2025.”

Paine almost single-handedly founded the art program at FGCU.

He was hired by FGCU in the summer of 1997 and began teaching studio art courses that fall to six art majors. By 2000, he’d built the art program to more than 60 students, when a second full-time studio faculty member was hired.

Since then, Paine has helped educate thousands of students. Many of Paine’s pupils have continued in the arts, attending graduate school, teaching art in the public schools, working in art galleries, art centers and art-related businesses, and generally enhancing cultural life in Southwest Florida for all.

“Making a Clear Mark” opens in the Wasmer Art Gallery on Aug. 29.

Courtesy of Florida Gulf Coast University / Florida Gulf Coast University Morgan T. Paine, Message Center Diptych from the April 16th Series, 2008.

As program leader for 14 years, Paine has contributed to the growth and success of the FGCU art program through his leadership, teaching and outreach to the region’s cultural community. He has taught a wide range of classes as well as serving in leadership positions with United Faculty of Florida and the faculty senate.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Morgan T. Paine

Paine holds a master of fine arts degree in painting with honors from the Massachusetts College of Art in Boston, and a bachelor’s degree in studio art from Reed College in Portland, Oregon. Prior to coming to FGCU, he taught art and directed gallery spaces at the Pennsylvania State University in University Park, Pennsylvania, and at Alverno College in Milwaukee.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall FGCU Associate Arts Professor Morgan Paine chats with art student Jessica Dehen during exhibition opening in 2014.

“Making A Clear Mark, 1997-2025: Morgan T. Paine” will run from Aug. 29 through Sept. 25, in the Wasmer Art Gallery in the arts complex at Florida Gulf Coast University. The opening reception and artist talk will take place on Thursday, Aug. 28 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The exhibition is sponsored by Gene and Lee Seidler, the Wasmer Endowment, WGCU Public Media, and the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture, the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

