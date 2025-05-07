Here's what's onstage at Southwest Florida equity and community theaters during the week of May 5

This week, one show opens, three close, eight others continue their runs and four more enjoy limited engagements at equity and community theaters from Sarasota to Marco Island.

“Bad Jews” [Sarasota Jewish Theatre]: In this contemporary comedy by Joshua Harmon, three adult grandchildren fight over a precious heirloom their beloved grandfather had carried hidden throughout the Holocaust. Daphna, a “Super Jew,” volatile, self-assured, and unbending, believes the gold “chai” is rightfully hers. Her equally stubborn cousin, the secular Liam, wants it for his gentile girlfriend. Stuck in the middle is Liam’s brother, the gentle Jonah. In a roller coaster ride of laugh-out-loud humor, they battle about important ideas, their religious faith, cultural assimilation, and the validity of their Jewish identity in 21st-century America. The powerful conclusion will stun the audience. Performances continue Wednesday, May 7 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 9 at 1:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 11th’s closing 1:30 p.m. matinee. For tickets, visit https://sarasotajewishtheatre.com/current-season/ or telephone 941-365-2494.

“Comedy Roulette” [Florida Studio Theatre]: FST Improv’s Comedy Roulette is a show about chance, skill, and high stakes. Join a team of four experienced improvisers as they bet the house (the house being the audience) that they can deliver a fast-paced show like you’ve never seen before. Featuring a mashup of short form, long form, and musical improv, audiences get the best of the art form when styles and techniques collide. No matter which way the wheel spins, odds are, you’re in for a great time at FST Improv’s Comedy Roulette. This week’s performance is in Bowne’s Lab on Saturday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2024-25-fst-improv/comedy-roulette.

“Divas: Time After Time” [Florida Studio Theatre]: Celebrate the women who have captivated the world with their dynamic personalities and fierce vocals. Starting in the 1960s, female artists such as Cher, Barbra Streisand, Whitney Houston, and Celine Dion have been pushing boundaries and shattering records with hits such as, “Turn Back Time,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” and “My Heart Will Go On.” Directed by Catherine Randazzo, “Divas” stars Jannie Jone s, Dakota Mackey-McGee and Aja Goes. Performances are in the John C. Court Cabaret at 1265 First Street in Sarasota. Only Friday, May 9’s 9 p.m. show and Sunday, May 11’s 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. performances are available. For tickets to performance dates later in the run, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/.../winter.../divas.

“Famlet” [Arts Center Theatre]: What do you get when you cross a moderately dysfunctional modern American family with one of the most notorious dysfunctional families in the Shakespearean canon? You get "Famlet!" — the domestic comedy shining a theatrical spotlight upon a young couple expecting their first child, the pregnant mom’s mismatched parents, and her cosmopolitan younger sister and best friend. As for Shakespeare? You’ll see! Performances are Friday, May 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 10 at 3 p.m.; and Sunday, May 11th’s closing 3 p.m. matinee. For tickets, visit https://www.marcoislandart.org/famlet/ or telephone 239-394-4221.

“Half Baked” [Off Broadway Palm]: From the pen (or PC) of local playwright Joe Simonelli, “Half Baked” follows two retired brothers and their wives who move to Florida to open a café. When the business starts failing and they run out of cash, they take drastic action including murder for life insurance money and baking cannabis into the appetizers to "stimulate" business. But when an old boyfriend and a loan shark show up, things get complicated, and hilarious! Hear/read a preview on WGCU: “Joe Simonelli comedy ‘Half Baked’ opens at Off Broadway Palm for 40 performances.” Performances are Wednesday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 8 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 11, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/half-baked/.

“Jersey Boys” [Florida Studio Theatre]: Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. From their New Jersey roots to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, this electrifying show captures their journey from a groundbreaking sound to international stardom, revealing a story of fame and personal struggles that continues to captivate audiences. Performances are in the Gompertz Theatre on Wednesday, May 7 at 8 p.m.; Thursday, May 8 at 8 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Friday, May 9 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, May 10 at 3 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, May 11 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 7 p.m. This week’s performances are sold out. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/winter-mainstage-series-2024-25/jersey-boys.

“Men Are Dogs” [Cape Café Dessert Theatre]: Cecelia runs a support group for single and divorced women. Along with her cadre of crazed patients she must deal with her overbearing mother who offers her daughter her own relationship advice! Add to the mix the substitute package delivery man she meets, and it soon becomes uncertain whether Ceclia will be able to practice what she preaches. Performances are Wednesday, May 7 at 7 p.m.; Friday, May 9 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, May 10 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, May 11 at 2 p.m. For tickets, email capecafetheatre@gmail.com or telephone 239-363-0848.

“Newsies Jr.” [Fort Myers Theatre]: When powerful newspaper publishers raise prices at the newsboy’s expense, the charismatic Jack Kelly rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions. Together, the newsies learn that they are stronger united and create a movement. Two casts: The Neon cast performed Monday, May 5 at 6 p.m. and Tuesday, May 6 at 6 p.m; the Orange Cast performs Friday, May 9 at 6 p.m.; Saturday, May 10 at 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://ftmyerstheatre.com/#smtx-click or telephone 239-323-6570.

“Pinky’s Players: (Welcome to) Hotel Pink Flamingo” [Venice Theatre]: Delight once again in the inspiring performances of Pinky’s Players, Venice Theatre’s Community Engagement Program that partners with adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to develop and share their artistic talents. Limited engagement: Performances in the Raymond Center on Thursday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 11 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://venicetheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SUQ000006IUdi2AG.

“Syncopated Avenue” [Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe]: Created, adapted and directed by Nate Jacobs, “Syncopated Avenue” is WBTT’s first tap dance revue. In this original, historical musical journey through the captivating and entertaining world of tap dance, the musical takes audiences to an avenue where all things flourish with rhythm, style, and class. This innovative musical features unique arrangements on popular jazz tunes by iconic composers and new songs arranged and created by Nate Jacobs, Lamont Brown and Louis Danowsky. Hear/read this preview on WGCU: “Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe closes 25th season with tap revue ‘Syncopated Avenue’.” Performances continue Wednesday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 10 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 11 at 2 p.m. There is a talkback following Sunday’s matinee. For tickets, visit https://westcoastblacktheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket#/events/a0SRg000001PgzZMAS or telephone 941-366-1505.

“Teen Conservatory Cabaret” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: Step into the spotlight with Gulfshore Playhouse’s Teen Conservatory students as they light up the stage in a Cabaret performance featuring powerhouse vocals, showstopping solos, and Broadway favorites. This unforgettable evening celebrates the rising stars of the Gulfshore Playhouse Conservatory. On e night only on Friday, May 9 at 7 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/shows-events/cabtix/ or telephone 239-261-7529.

“The Business of Murder” [Players Circle Theatre]: In the tradition of Agatha Christie, nothing is as it seems and as the plot twists and turns, it becomes clear, they are all in the same business… murder. This Richard Harris psychological thriller ran on the West End for eight years. Listen on WGCU to ‘The Business of Murder’ at Players Circle Theater inspired by a true story on Gulf Coast Life Arts Edition with John Davis. Performances are Wednesday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 10 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 11th’s closing 3 p.m. matinee. For tickets, telephone 239- or visit https://playerscircletheater.com/series/the-business-of-murder/.

“The Hallelujah Girls” [The Naples Players]: Hilarity abounds when the feisty females of Eden Falls, Georgia, decide to shake up their lives. The action in this rollicking Southern comedy takes place in SPA-DEE-DAH!, the abandoned church-turned-day-spa where this group of friends gathers every Friday afternoon. After the loss of a dear friend, the women realize time is precious, and if they’re going to change their lives and achieve their dreams, they have to get on it now! But Sugar Lee, their high-spirited, determined leader, has her hands full keeping the women motivated. Carlene’s given up on romance, having buried three husbands. Nita’s a nervous wreck from running interference between her problematic son and his probation officer. Mavis’ marriage is so stagnant she’s wondering how she can fake her own death to get out of it. And sweet, simple Crystal entertains them all, singing Christmas carols with her own hilarious lyrics. The comic tension mounts when a sexy ex-boyfriend shows up unexpectedly, a marriage proposal comes from an unlikely suitor and Sugar Lee’s archrival vows she’ll stop at nothing to steal the spa away from her. By the time the women rally together to overcome these obstacles and launch their new, improved lives, you’ve got a side-splitting, joyful comedy that will make you laugh out loud and shout “Hallelujah!” Opens Wednesday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m. Performances continue Thursday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 11 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://my.naplesplayers.org/overview/3724/ or telephone 239-434-7340.

“Venus in Fur” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: Sexy, provocative, and witty, “Venus in Fur” is a provocative exploration of the power dynamics between men and women. The story follows Thomas, a director-playwright, who after a long day of abysmal auditions of potential leading ladies for his adaptation of a 19th century German erotica novel, is suddenly confronted by Vanda, a crass, pushy actress seeking consideration for the role. What Thomas discovers is Vanda not only shares the name of the lead character in his play, but also has a surprising understanding of the material. As the pair work through the script, the roleplay becomes intense, erotic, and less like acting as the lines between reality and theatrics become increasingly blurred. “Venus In Fur” is an intoxicating, romantic drama full of witty, risqué humor. The play premiered on Broadway in 2011 and has since played in regional theatres across the country. Chris Clavelli directs David McElwee and Kathleen Simmonds. For more, listen to John Davis’ discussion of the play on Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition: “‘Venue in Fur’ at the Florida Rep explores power and dominance through the lens of sex and intimacy.” Performances continue Wednesday, May 7 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, May 8 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Friday, May 9 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, May 10 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, May 11 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-332-4488 or visit https://www.floridarep.org/the-season-tickets/l.

“Waitress” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: The heartwarming musical of Jenna, a small-town waitress with a talent for baking pies. Trapped in a loveless marriage, Jenna finds solace and strength in her pies and dreams of a better life. When she unexpectedly becomes pregnant, Jenna embarks on a journey of self-discovery, supported by her quirky coworkers and a new doctor in town. With a stirring score by Sara Bareilles, “Waitress” serves up a story of resilience, friendship, and the pursuit of happiness. [Content Guide: Waitress the Musical contains mature content, including strong language, domestic violence, and sexual situations. Rated PG13] Hear/read this preview on WGCU: “’Waitress’ at Broadway Palm is a spellbinding musical about female empowerment.” Performances are Wednesday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 8 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 11 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/waitress/ .

