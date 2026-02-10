Lee County DOT advises motorists to be aware of double home games during Spring Training

Lee County motorists should be alert on three dates in February and March when Spring Training games will be played at the same time and same day by the Red Sox and the Minnesota Twins.

This year, Lee County Department of Transportation advises motorists to avoid the Daniels Parkway corridor in South Fort Myers on these specific afternoons this season:



Tuesday, Feb. 24: The Sox will host the Pittsburg Pirates at JetBlue Park, and the Twins will host the Baltimore Orioles at Lee Health Sports Complex.



Sunday, March 1: The Sox will host the Baltimore Orioles at Jet Blue Park, and the Twins will host the Atlanta Braves at Lee Health Sports Complex.



Wednesday, March 4: The Sox will host the New York Yankees at Jet Blue Park, and the Twins will host Puerto Rico at Lee Health Sports Complex.

All games start at 1:05 p.m. The peak traffic congestion is anticipated to be between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., and then again between 3:45 and 4:30 p.m.

Additionally, DOT advises motorists to be aware of these three game days that will have both teams playing at home but at different times.



Friday, Feb. 20: The Sox will host the UConn Huskies at 1:05 p.m. at Jet Blue Park and the Twins will host the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Lee Health Sports Complex at 6:05 p.m.

Tuesday, March 3: The Twins will host the Tampa Bay Rays at 1:05 p.m. at Lee Health Sports Complex and the Sox will host Puerto Rico at Jet Blue Park at 6:05 p.m.

The DOT operations center has special programming for traffic-signal timing to help keep vehicles moving. The county’s traffic specialists also coordinate with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the baseball teams.

The Boston Red Sox train at JetBlue Park, 11500 Fenway South Drive, Fort Myers, and the Minnesota Twins train about six miles away at the Lee Health Sports Complex, 14100 Ben C. Pratt/Six Mile Cypress Parkway, Fort Myers.

For emergency or non-emergency questions about the traffic signal operation, contact the TOC at LeeTrafficTOC@leegov.com or call 239-533-5762. For more information about the Lee County Department of Transportation, visit www.leegov.com/dot.

For more information about Spring Training in Lee County, visit www.leegov.com/parks/athletics/spring-training.

