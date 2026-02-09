© 2026 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary renovations, upgrades, continue

WGCU | By Tom Bayles
Published February 9, 2026 at 7:41 PM EST
Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary
/
WGCU
The newly redesigned and reopened Spurlino Foundation Discovery Center exhibit hall within the Blair Visitor Center has new interactive displays that can be seen, heard, and touched

The Collier Community Foundation has continued its financial support of Audubon Florida’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary, the popular environmental attraction east of Naples, with a $100,000 grant.​

The foundation’s money is being added to donations from many other individuals, groups, and businesses in the sanctuary’s $20 million renovation effort to transform and expand the aging sanctuary.

Two years ago, Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary launched a campaign to raise $20 million to transform its campus to update and enhance the experience for visitors.

The money is also being used to attract and house visiting scientists and interns working on projects to preserve the sanctuary and protect it from threats that include changes in water flow into the swamp due to surrounding developments that could transform the sanctuary, to stave off an invasion of the thirsty Carolina willow, and to conserve and maintain the larger 13,000-acre property, a key watershed in the region that refills underground aquifers and serves as a hub for wetland research.

The new buildings are being built nearly completely on the footprint of the previous ones, and Corkscrew's new campus will provide the infrastructure needed to advance Audubon’s conservation leadership in a rapidly developing region while continuing to serve as a premiere nature destination.
Audubon Florida
/
WGCU
The new buildings are being built nearly completely on the footprint of the previous ones, and Corkscrew's new campus will provide the infrastructure needed to advance Audubon’s conservation leadership in a rapidly developing region while continuing to serve as a premiere nature destination.

Keith Laakkonen, Corkscrew Swamp’s director, says the grants and gifts are leading to a brand-new look.​

“Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary is built on a 70-year history of staunch supporters and advocates preserving this special place,” he said. “As proud guardians of 13,000 acres of still-wild Florida land in an ever-changing region, there is no better time to invest in this place to ensure we preserve the quality of life in Southwest Florida -- from our watershed to the coasts.”

Audubon Florida is investing the Collier foundation grant in a new research lab, updating the aging campus, and offering various hands-on learning experiences year-round, both indoors and in a new outdoor classroom.

The renovations include the Spurlino Foundation Discovery Center, which highlights Corkscrew’s behind-the-scenes workings, the land’s history from the time of Native Americans through today, and the plants and animals typically found in the sanctuary.

Also included are new, updated, more informational signage through the sanctuary. Most of the improved signs are along Corkscrew’s famous 2.25-mile raised boardwalk, which winds through the swamp, the informational signage discusses the work Audubon does to keep the sanctuary a world-class facility as well and facts and figures about the flora and fauna.

More

The sanctuary is a popular nature get-away with the largest old-growth bald cypress forest in North America. The Blair Visitor Center and 2.25-mile boardwalk are at 375 Sanctuary Road W. in Naples, just off Immokalee Road.

Open daily, peak season hours from mid-December through April are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last admission at 3 p.m. Admission is $17 for adults, $6 for kids 6-14, and free for children.

The Sanctuary is open daily at 8 a.m. with the last admission at 3 p.m. during the winter and spring season. Online tickets are recommended, and can be purchased from the sanctuary here.

Environmental reporting for WGCU is funded in part by VoLo Foundation, a nonprofit with a mission to accelerate change and global impact by supporting science-based climate solutions, enhancing education, and improving health.

Sign up for WGCU's monthly environmental newsletter, the Green Flash, today.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Environment WGCU NewsEnvironmentCorkscrew Regional Ecosystem Watershed (CREW) Management AreaWetlandsCorkscrew Swamp Sanctuary
Tom Bayles
tbayles@wgcu.org
See stories by Tom Bayles
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU
  • Environment
    Introduction to White Ibises
    Dr. Jerry Jackson
    White Ibises are common birds of Florida wetlands that increase in numbers with arrival of migrants from more northern areas. While they normally feed in shallow water, they have also become birds of grassy areas such as our yards, parks, and highway and canal rights-of-way. Adults have white plumage with only the tips of outer primaries black -- a characteristic that reduces wear of those feathers. Sex of adults is often easy to distinguish when the birds are in a group. Males are larger with a longer, straighter (but still curved) bill.Females are smaller with a shorter, often more-curved bill. Young White Ibises always have white on their underparts, but recent fledglings can be almost all gray-brown. Over their first year the more-gray plumage is replaced by brown and then gradually changes to the white of an adult. Through much of the year the legs, bill, and face of a White Ibis is flesh-colored or pink, but as nesting approaches the bill, face, and legs become vibrant red. Both sexes have beautiful light blue eyes.
  • Jennifer Johnson and Sue Ryan co-chair the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women's Luncheon, Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburon Thursday February 05, 2026
    Health
    'Go Red For Women' event helps put the focus on heart disease
    Jennifer Crawford
    National Wear Red Day 2026 was celebrated on Friday via the Go Red for Women Campaign shining a light on heart disease, the leading killer of women. The Southwest Florida Go Red for Women effort took center stage at the Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburon Thursday.
  • A two-year-old boy displays a typical rash from a measles ionfe
    Health
    Ave Maria clinic numbers reflect slowing of measles cases, last positive case was Feb 2; vaccination recommended
    Combined dispatches
    An outbreak of measles cases among students at Ave Maria University in Naples is apparently on the decline. The Mater Dei Clinic at the Collier County institution reported Friday that there had been no new testing in the last 72 hours. Additionally, the clinic reported that the last positive case reported had been on Monday, February 2.