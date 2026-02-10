The journey of bringing the Buccaneers to Tampa Bay

The Super Bowl is once again expected to break the record for the most viewed television program in history. While New England and Seattle will be the center of attention, Florida has a well-established connection with professional football.

50 years ago, one local man was instrumental in making sure that Tampa would be a perfect location for an NFL franchise. WGCU’s Bryant Monteilh tackles the story.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.