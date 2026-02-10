Width restrictions in place at Ortona Lock now through 2-11

Width restrictions are in place Tuesday and Wednesday at the Ortona Lock.

No vessels that are 24 feet in width or wider, may pass through the lock due to machinery upgrades.

MORE: For current Lake O water levels: https://w3.saj.usace.army.mil/h2o/currentLL.shtml

