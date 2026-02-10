© 2026 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Width restrictions in place at Ortona Lock now through 2-11

WGCU
Published February 10, 2026 at 11:31 AM EST
Ortona Lock, eastward view.
U.S. Amy Corp of Engineers
/
File
Width restriction are now in place at the Ortona Lock (not pictured).

Width restrictions are in place Tuesday and Wednesday at the Ortona Lock.

No vessels that are 24 feet in width or wider, may pass through the lock due to machinery upgrades.

