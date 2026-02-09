© 2026 WGCU News
Show love for those with Parkinson's at a Valentine's Day walk at North Collier park

WGCU | By Dayna Harpster
Published February 9, 2026 at 3:40 PM EST
Photo by bruce mars on Unsplash

Like the little engine, the Parkinson’s Association of Southwest Florida is the little office that could.

In addition to offering 125 classes a month, the association is sponsoring its annual walk on Valentine’s Day and expects at least 400 people to gather at North Collier Regional Park for fellowship, exercise and education.

“It’s entire families, multiple generations, grandkids, great-grandkids and strollers, along with the grandparents. So it's quite a family affair, and we really see it as an educational opportunity, as well as helping to raise funds for the organization to continue the programming,” said Executive Director Mary Schoeffel.

Classes are held by Zoom and focus on movement and exercise, education, speech, peer support and sometimes just socialization and fun.

Although the organization serves Lee and Collier county people, plenty of those with Parkinson’s log onto its website from all over the country because of its concentration on living well with the neurodegenerative disorder, said Gayla Bowden, the group’s manager of mission, impact and education.

“Members are able to access research material, videos of local as well as international doctors talking about topics related to Parkinson's,” Bowden said. To access the site, go to https://parkinsonassociationswfl.org.

An estimated 7,000 people in Lee and Collier counties have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, the association says, but that number could be much higher. Schoeffel cited a December 2022 article in Nature about a study that found the disease is underreported by as much as 50 percent.

That could be because the diagnosis is hard to make.

“Parkinson's disease is one of the most complex diagnoses a doctor can make,” Schoeffel said. “Most people think of a tremor. Not everybody gets a tremor. It impacts your sleep, it impacts your mood, all of those things long before the symptoms that we know, the freezing of gait, the tremors, the masking of the face long before any of those symptoms happen.” Other early symptoms can include mild cognitive impairment, depression and anxiety.

One way to relieve depression and anxiety is exercise, and walk organizers are hoping those with Parkinson’s plus their friends and family will take advantage of the opportunity on Saturday.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. for the 10 a.m. walk. The cost is $40; children under 12 pay $10. Bring your furry friend for $5.

North Collier Regional Park is at 15000 Livingston Road in Naples.
More from WGCU
  • Environment
    Introduction to White Ibises
    Dr. Jerry Jackson
    White Ibises are common birds of Florida wetlands that increase in numbers with arrival of migrants from more northern areas. While they normally feed in shallow water, they have also become birds of grassy areas such as our yards, parks, and highway and canal rights-of-way. Adults have white plumage with only the tips of outer primaries black -- a characteristic that reduces wear of those feathers. Sex of adults is often easy to distinguish when the birds are in a group. Males are larger with a longer, straighter (but still curved) bill.Females are smaller with a shorter, often more-curved bill. Young White Ibises always have white on their underparts, but recent fledglings can be almost all gray-brown. Over their first year the more-gray plumage is replaced by brown and then gradually changes to the white of an adult. Through much of the year the legs, bill, and face of a White Ibis is flesh-colored or pink, but as nesting approaches the bill, face, and legs become vibrant red. Both sexes have beautiful light blue eyes.
  • A two-year-old boy displays a typical rash from a measles ionfe
    Health
    Ave Maria clinic numbers reflect slowing of measles cases, last positive case was Feb 2; vaccination recommended
    Combined dispatches
    An outbreak of measles cases among students at Ave Maria University in Naples is apparently on the decline. The Mater Dei Clinic at the Collier County institution reported Friday that there had been no new testing in the last 72 hours. Additionally, the clinic reported that the last positive case reported had been on Monday, February 2.
  • Voters, advocates, lawmakers, lobbyists and others debated Florida election bills at the state Capitol on Feb. 4, 2026.
    Government & Politics
    Another batch of Florida election bills: ‘Pull the fire alarm or declare victory’
    Margie Menzel