Georgia woman pleads guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud as part of a jury duty scam

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published February 9, 2026 at 4:16 PM EST
A Georgia woman who scammed a Sarasota victim out of $19,500 is facing a 20-year prison sentence after pleading guilty Monday.

Thirty-six-year-old Ciara Gay also agreed to forfeit the $19,500.

According to court records, a victim in Sarasota County was called by a scammer falsely saying he was with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was told she was in contempt of court for missing jury duty and had to pay a fine. She was told to withdraw $19,500 from her bank and drive to the Sarasota County courthouse where a government official would meet her to collect the fine.

Gay traveled to Sarasota, met the victim in person, and collected the cash from her. Her sentencing date has not yet been set.

Crime WGCU NewsScammersScamSarasota County
