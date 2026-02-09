© 2026 WGCU News
Boil water notice in effect Feb. 9 – Dorchester area of Port Charlotte

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published February 9, 2026 at 4:21 PM EST
Braun, Michael

The Charlotte County Utilities Department has declared a precautionary boil water notice for customers between Dorchester and Yorkshire streets south of Bachmann Boulevard and north of Quesada Avenue.

Affected customers will remain under a boil water advisory until further notice.

Water service improvements are completed ahead of schedule in the area and no service interruption will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 10.

The Utilities Department will notify affected customers of a rescission as soon as water quality is confirmed to be at safe consumption levels. As an alternative, bottled water could be used.

For information, contact 941-764-4300 or visit www.CCU-Alerts.com.

