© 2026 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Opera season in Southwest Florida heats up this week with three opera companies performing

WGCU | By Tom Hall
Published February 10, 2026 at 10:49 AM EST
Puccini's 'La boheme' opens at Sarasota Opera House on Valentine's Day.
Courtesy of Sarasota Opera House
/
Sarasota Opera House
Puccini's 'La boheme' opens at Sarasota Opera House on Valentine's Day.

Opera season in Southwest Florida heats up this week with performances by Gulfshore Opera, Opera Naples and Sarasota Opera.

Gulfshore Opera Poster for 'Taste of Opera Songs of Love'
Courtesy of Gulfshore Opera
/
Gulfshore Opera
Accompanied by piano, Gulfshore Opera artists will perform the greatest arias, duets, and classic musical theater scenes that celebrate love in all its forms.

Gulfshore Opera takes a “Taste of Opera” to Isles Yacht Club in Punta Gorda on Feb. 10 when its artists perform the greatest arias, duets, and classic musical theater scenes that celebrate love in all its forms.

Opera Naples Poster for 'Voices of Triumph'
Courtesy of Opera Naples
/
Opera Naples
The Opera Naples Chorus and resident artists combine for an evening celebrating the power and beauty of the human voice with famous opera choruses.

On Friday the 13th, Opera Naples celebrates the opera chorus at the Wang Opera Center with “Voices of Triumph.” In this performance, the Opera Naples Chorus and resident artists combine for an evening celebrating the power and beauty of the human voice with famous opera choruses.

Sarasota Opera 'La boheme' production photo
Courtesy of Sarasota Opera House
/
Sarasota Opera House
'La bohème' was the fourth opera written by the Italian composer Giacomo Puccini (1858 - 1924).

Puccini's most beloved and frequently performed opera, “La bohème” opens Valentine’s Day at the Sarasota Opera House. Sarasota Opera has presented many productions of Puccini's works. It last produced “La bohème” in 2020.

Sarasota Opera 'La boheme' production photo
Courtesy of Sarasota Opera House
/
Sarasota Opera House
'La boheme' opens with a 7:30 p.m. performance on Saturday, Feb. 14.

MORE INFORMATION:

Gulfshore Opera Logo
Courtesy of Gulfshore Opera
/
Gulfshore Opera
Gulfshore Opera (GO) began its journey in June 2014 with the vision of bringing high-quality opera to Southwest Florida in a collaborative, inclusive environment.

Taste of Opera Songs of Love at Gulfshore Opera

Accompanied by piano, Gulfshore Opera artists will perform the greatest arias, duets, and classic musical theater scenes that celebrate love in all its forms at Isles Yacht Club in Punta Gorda at 6 p.m. on Feb. 10. Before the performance, guests will enjoy a sumptuous dinner with complimentary wine and light entertainment.

Gulfshore Opera began its journey in June 2014 with the vision of bringing high-quality opera to Southwest Florida in a collaborative, inclusive environment. Founded by Steffanie Pearce, the company quickly established itself as a regional cultural force, staging concerts and full opera productions across Collier, Lee, and Charlotte counties.

Over the past 12 years, Gulfshore Opera has grown from a $280,000 startup to a $1.1 million institution, touching countless lives through accessible, high-quality performances. From the haunting melodies of “La bohème" to the dramatic intensity of “Rigoletto," Gulfshore Opera’s unforgettable productions have left indelible marks on the cultural tapestry of the region.

Gulfshore Opera founder Steffanie Pearce
Courtesy of Gulfshore Opera
/
Gulfshore Opera
With over 40 years of experience in opera, Steffanie Pearce is a producer, director, performer, and teacher of the great art form.

With over 40 years of experience in opera, Steffanie Pearce is a producer, director, performer, and teacher of the great art form. Before focusing her energy on producing and directing opera, Pearce enjoyed a long international singing career with opera companies, including Opera Marseille, Opera Lisbon, The Opera Company of Philadelphia, and San Diego Opera. She performed at major theaters, including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center, and the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion.

She moved to Naples in 2000 and founded Southwest Florida’s first opera company in 2005. In June 2014, she reorganized and expanded operations into three counties with the formation of Gulfshore Opera. She lives in Lee County with her daughter, Aria.

In 2016, Pearce was honored with the WGCU Makers award. Chosen as one of five women in Southwest Florida, she was recognized as an authentic, passionate, and inspiring woman who will leave a memorable, lasting impact on the people, economy, and culture of the region.

In November 2023, Pearce was selected as one of Gulfshore Life’s Women of the Year. The magazine honored her as an arts visionary known for bringing opera to Southwest Florida, ensuring equitable access to the arts, and shaping the community with her outstanding contributions over the past 20 years.

For more, hear/read:

Opera Naples’ “Voices of Triumph: Celebration of the Opera Chorus”

The Opera Naples Chorus and resident artists combine for an unforgettable evening celebrating the power and beauty of the human voice with famous opera choruses. Featuring highly recognizable selections from popular works such as “Carmen” and “La Traviata,” this uplifting program showcases timeless works that have inspired audiences for generations. The audience will experience the rich harmonies that only a full chorus can deliver.

The performance is Friday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. in the Wang Opera Center.
For more, hear/read:

Sarasota Opera 'La boheme' production photo
Courtesy of Sarasota Opera House
/
Sarasota Opera House
Sarasota Opera has presented many productions of Puccini's works.

La boheme at Sarasota Opera House

Puccini’s “La boheme” is onstage at Sarasota Opera House Feb. 14 through March 28.

Puccini's most beloved opera and one of the most performed in the repertoire, “La bohème” takes audiences through the streets of the Latin Quarter in 19th century Paris when a poor embroideress Mimì has a fateful chance encounter with the poet Rodolfo. Laugh and cry as a group of friends struggle and celebrate through the Bohemian lifestyle and experience the heartbreak of a lover's impending demise.

Sarasota Opera 'La boheme' production photo
Courtesy of Sarasota Opera House
/
Sarasota Opera House
Sarasota Opera's production of Puccini's 'La boheme' is characterized by lavish sets and costumes.

La bohème was the fourth opera written by the Italian composer Giacomo Puccini (1858 - 1924). Its place as a masterpiece in the operatic canon is anchored by the work's many, almost contradictory, elements. These include realistic characters displaying simple emotions, theatrical situations, narrative brevity and poetic expansiveness. However, the path to creating this fresh and original opera was a tortuous one for Puccini and his librettists. It was only after numerous changes of structure and detail that the work which audiences recognize as Puccini's “La bohème” came into existence.

Sarasota Opera has presented many productions of Puccini's works. These include “Madama Butterfly” in 1986, 1994, 2007, 2011, 2017, and 2023; “Il tabarro” in 1987; “Tosca” in 1988, 2004, 2009, 2015, 2022; "La fanciulla del West" in 1993; "La rondine" in 1999 and 2008; “Turandot” in 2013 and 2019; and a production of the composer's complete “Il trittico” (consisting of the three one-act operas “Il tabarro,” “Suor Angelica” and “Gianni Schicchi”) in 1996.

Sarasota Opera 'La boheme' production photo
Courtesy of Sarasota Opera House
/
Sarasota Opera House
Ashley Milanese is Mimi; Woo Young Yoon plays Rodolfo; and Virginia Mims is Musetta.

Sarasota Opera last produced “La bohème” in 2020.

Ashley Milanese is Mimi; Woo Young Yoon plays Rodolfo; and Virginia Mims is Musetta.

“La boheme” opens with a 7:30 p.m. performance on Saturday, Feb. 14.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.
Tags
Arts & Culture WGCU NewsGulfshore OperaSarasota OperaOpera NaplesOpera
Tom Hall
See stories by Tom Hall
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU
  • An adult owl feeding its chick
    Environment
    Burrowing owl festival brings wildlife experts to Cape Coral
    Alexandra Johnson
    Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife will host the 24th Annual Burrowing Owl Festival on Feb. 28 at Rotary Park, featuring wildlife experts from Florida and beyond. The event includes educational talks from biologists and conservation leaders, including a featured speaker traveling from Canada to discuss burrowing owl conservation. Along with the speaker series, the festival will offer live animal encounters, wildlife bus tours, a conservation expo, kids’ activities, food vendors and a silent auction. A $5 donation is suggested for guests ages 12 and up, with proceeds supporting local wildlife conservation efforts.
  • Environment
    Introduction to White Ibises
    Dr. Jerry Jackson
    White Ibises are common birds of Florida wetlands that increase in numbers with arrival of migrants from more northern areas. While they normally feed in shallow water, they have also become birds of grassy areas such as our yards, parks, and highway and canal rights-of-way. Adults have white plumage with only the tips of outer primaries black -- a characteristic that reduces wear of those feathers. Sex of adults is often easy to distinguish when the birds are in a group. Males are larger with a longer, straighter (but still curved) bill.Females are smaller with a shorter, often more-curved bill. Young White Ibises always have white on their underparts, but recent fledglings can be almost all gray-brown. Over their first year the more-gray plumage is replaced by brown and then gradually changes to the white of an adult. Through much of the year the legs, bill, and face of a White Ibis is flesh-colored or pink, but as nesting approaches the bill, face, and legs become vibrant red. Both sexes have beautiful light blue eyes.
  • ArtFest Fort Myers takes over Edwards Drive from Heitman to Lee Street.
    Arts & Culture
    Four art festivals visit Southwest Florida February 6-8
    Tom Hall
    Four outdoor art festivals dot the Southwest Florida landscape this weekend: ArtFest Fort Myers, Bonita Springs National Art Festival, the Pine Island Art Association Annual Art Show and the 38th Annual Downtown Sarasota Festival of the Arts.