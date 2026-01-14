Gulfshore Opera season opens Jan. 20 with Shakespearean-themed 'As You Like It'

Gulfshore Opera’s concert series opens Jan. 20 with “As You Like It.”

“What we traditionally do every year, four nationally recognized artists come in performing a quartet — soprano, alto, tenor and bass,” said General Director Steffanie Pearce. “They go around all three counties doing community concerts and other events.”

“In the Voice of Shakespeare” is Gulfshore Opera’s capstone event. It’s Jan. 23 at the Daniels Pavilion at Artis-Naples.

“It will be more specifically operas that have Shakespeare titles like Othello, Romeo and Juliet, Hamlet,” said Pearce.

Smaller concerts in the tri-county area are also Shakespearean-themed.

“’As You Like It’ will be the name of the more casual program, and that will include ‘Kiss Me Kate’ and ‘West Side Story’ and other fun things that still have that thread of a connection to Shakespeare,” Pearce added.

There are seven of these casual concerts through Feb. 10.

“Those smaller concerts are done all over, various community centers, sometimes in a church, and are conceived to entertain and bring in the community to enjoy something that may be a little bit more familiar to them if they're not familiar with opera.”

Pearce hopes that folks who get their first taste of opera at one of these casual concerts will be inspired to catch a full-scale opera production.

“We hope they’ll want to see the larger productions,” said Pearce, who noted that a lot of people have only notions of what opera is.

“I was recently talking to someone who's had season tickets to a theater group for 40 years,” Pearce commented. “They love the theater. They love dramas, they love musical theater. And I said, ‘Have you ever been to an opera?’ And they said, 'no, never thought about going to an opera.' And I said, ‘Well, if you love drama, you love musicals, that’s what opera is.’”

That inspired them to purchase tickets to “Carmen” in early December.

Opera has long been seen as elite and unreasonably expensive. Contrary to popular belief, opera is not an exclusive art form reserved for a privileged few. In fact, opera has a wide-ranging appeal that attracts audiences from diverse backgrounds because of its emotional power, the beauty of its music, the compelling stories operas tell and its visual and theatrical spectacle.

Drawing on a year-long survey conducted in 2023 of over 11,000 operagoers across 36 opera companies of all sizes, formats, and geographies in the United States, OPERA America found that most new-to-opera attendees initially come for a new “experience,” and they tend to stick to the classics; attendees have positive experiences and are eager to recommend opera to others; but ticket costs prevent them from returning more frequently.

“As You Like It” and “Taste of Opera” performances are priced with the latter concern in mind. Tickets range from just $30 to $65 depending on location.

This year’s concert series includes:

“In the Voice of Shakespeare” at the Daniels Pavilion at Artis-Naples on January 23: This intimate concert celebrates the genius of William Shakespeare through timeless arias, songs, and ensembles inspired by his plays, including “Othello,” “Macbeth,” “Romeo and Juliet” and “Falstaff.” Performed by nationally recognized opera artists in Daniels Pavilion, the evening promises stirring melodies and theatrical charm, bringing the emotional depth of Shakespeare’s characters to life through song. The performance is at 7 p.m.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Opera / Gulfshore Opera website This concert brings a playful spin to the Gulfshore Opera concert series, combining the wit and romance of Shakespeare with beloved selections from opera and Broadway.

“As You Like It”: This concert brings a playful spin to the Gulfshore Opera concert series, combining the wit and romance of Shakespeare with beloved selections from opera and Broadway. Audiences will enjoy highlights from “Romeo & Juliet,” “The Merry Wives of Windsor” and “Othello” alongside showstoppers from “Kiss Me, Kate,” “West Side Story” and more. It’s a fresh, fun evening in which timeless tales and toe-tapping tunes come together—perfect for fans of the stage and the Bard alike. Performances are at 7 p.m. on Jan. 20 at St. Leo Auditorium; 4 p.m. on Jan. 25 at Burnt Store Presbyterian; 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 27 at Hideaway Beach Club; and 4 p.m. on Feb. 6 at United Church of Marco Island.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Opera / Gulfshore Opera website Back by popular demand, “Songs of Love” returns to the exotic Innovation Hotel atrium in Naples for a magical evening of romance and music.

“Songs of Love”: Back by popular demand, “Songs of Love” returns to the Innovation Hotel atrium in Naples for a magical evening of romance and music. A dynamic quartet of Gulfshore Opera artists will serenade guests with timeless arias, passionate opera scenes, and Broadway favorites that celebrate love in all its forms. Surrounded by the lush ambiance of the atrium, audiences will be swept away by music. The concert is at 7 p.m. on Feb. 7.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Opera / Gulfshore Opera website Gulfshore Opera’s annual 'Style and Song Luncheon' returns to Grey Oaks Country Club in partnership with Kay’s on the Beach.

“Style and Song Luncheon”: Gulfshore Opera’s annual event returns to Grey Oaks Country Club in partnership with Kay’s on the Beach. It features lunch and a serenade by the men of Gulfshore Opera. The concert is at noon on Feb. 10.

Gulfshore Opera / Gulfshore Opera website In this concert, Gulfshore Opera artists will perform the greatest arias, duets, and classic musical theater scenes that celebrate love in all its forms, accompanied by piano.

“Taste of Opera Songs of Love”: GO Artists will perform the greatest arias, duets, and classic musical theater scenes that celebrate love in all its forms, accompanied by piano. Before the performance, guests will enjoy a sumptuous dinner with complimentary wine and light entertainment. This concert is at Isles Yacht Club at 6 p.m. on Feb. 10.

Gulfshore Opera (GO) began its journey in June 2014 with the vision of bringing high-quality opera to Southwest Florida in a collaborative, inclusive environment. Founded by Steffanie Pearce, the company quickly established itself as a regional cultural force, staging concerts and full opera productions across Collier, Lee, and Charlotte counties. Over the past 12 years, Gulfshore Opera has grown from a $280,000 startup to a $1.1 million institution, touching countless lives through accessible, high-quality performances. From the haunting melodies of “La Bohème" to the dramatic intensity of “Rigoletto," Gulfshore Opera’s unforgettable productions have left indelible marks on the cultural tapestry of the region.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Opera / Gulfshore Opera website Gulfshore Opera founder and General Director Steffanie Pearce.

With over 40 years of experience in opera, Steffanie Pearce is a producer, director, performer, and teacher of the great art form. Before focusing her energy on producing and directing opera, Pearce enjoyed a long international singing career with opera companies, including Opera Marseille, Opera Lisbon, The Opera Company of Philadelphia, and San Diego Opera. She performed at major theaters, including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center, and the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion.

She moved to Naples in 2000 and founded Southwest Florida’s first opera company in 2005. In June 2014, she reorganized and expanded operations into three counties with the formation of Gulfshore Opera. She lives in Lee County with her daughter, Aria.

In 2016, Pearce was honored with the WGCU Makers award. Chosen as one of five women in all of Southwest Florida, she was recognized as an authentic, passionate, and inspiring woman who will leave a memorable, lasting impact on the people, economy, and culture of Southwest Florida.

In November 2023, Pearce was selected as one of Gulfshore Life’s Women of the Year. The magazine honored her as an arts visionary known for bringing opera to Southwest Florida, ensuring equitable access to the arts, and shaping the community with her outstanding contributions over the past 20 years.

