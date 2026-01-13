© 2026 WGCU News
Opera Naples' resident artists provide fresh take on beloved arias and timeless classics

WGCU | By Tom Hall
Published January 13, 2026 at 3:24 PM EST
Opera Naples Graphic for 'An Evening of Opera's Greatest Hits'
Courtesy of Opera Naples
/
Opera Naples
'An Evening of Opera’s Greatest Hits' will provide a fresh take on beloved arias, other timeless classics and scenes from the operatic canon.

On Jan. 24, Opera Naples’ resident artists will take to the stage for a captivating night of vocal artistry.

“We will have singers coming and singing all of the great opera repertoire that people love,” said Executive Director Melanie Kalnins.

Opera Naples Executive Director Melanie Kalnins.
Courtesy of Opera Naples
/
Opera Naples
“We will be performing in our beautiful 320-seat black box theater at our Wang Opera Center, which seems very appropriate given that it's our 20th anniversary season,” Kalnins added.

It promises to be the perfect prelude to Opera Naples’ sixth annual Festival Under the Stars, which will be integrated this year with the second annual Luciano Pavarotti Foundation Opera Naples International Voice Competition.

MORE INFORMATION:

The sixth annual Festival Under the Stars opens Feb. 13 with “Voices of Triumph” and concludes on Saturday, March 14 with the final round of the Luciano Pavarotti Foundation Opera Naples International Voice Competition.

The Festival Under the Stars is the only outdoor winter opera festival in the United States.
For more, hear/read:

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.
Tom Hall
