DeSantis says he's scheduling a late April redistricting special session

WUSF | By Douglas Soule
Published January 7, 2026 at 1:13 PM EST
Gov. Ron DeSantis announcing infrastructure repair funding allocations at a press conference in Sebring on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025.
@GovRonDeSantis
/
X account video screenshot
Gov. Ron DeSantis announcing infrastructure repair funding allocations at a press conference in Sebring on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says a proclamation is coming for a late April special session to change Florida's congressional map.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says he'll issue a proclamation on Wednesday for a late April special session to change Florida’s congressional maps.

DeSantis had previously said he wanted a special session in the spring, but this action further pits him against the Florida House on the redistricting issue.

The chamber wants to take up redistricting in the regular session that begins next week. Republican Rep. Mike Redondo of Miami, chair of the House redistricting committee, said last month waiting longer would be "irresponsible” with the 2026 election so close.

But DeSantis said at a Wednesday morning press conference he wants to wait for the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on a case that could change how race factors into drawing political boundaries.

“I have a very high degree of confidence that at least one or two of those districts on our current map are going to be implicated by this Supreme Court decision,” DeSantis said.

Florida's current congressional map already disproportionately favors Republicans with 20 compared with only eight Democrats. At President Donald Trump's urging, Texas approved a congressional map adding five Republican-leaning seats. And he pressed other Republican states to do the same, igniting a redistricting battle between Democratic and GOP states.

Senate President Ben Albritton has said he supports a spring special session. He said the Legislature could push back certain election deadlines, like when candidates can formally enter a race.

If you have any questions about state government or the legislative process, you can ask the Your Florida team by clicking here.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
