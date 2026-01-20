30 Lee County teachers are finalists for Golden Apple awards

Thirty teachers from Lee County schools have been named finalists in the annual Golden Apple Teacher Recognition Program. The Foundation for Lee County Public Schools began honoring teachers with this award 38 years ago.

Early each year, anyone can nominate extraordinary teachers in Lee County. From a whittled down list of 30 finalists, six are chosen as Golden Apple recipients and honored at a banquet later in the year.

The finalists and the schools in which they teach are:

Jessica Alimonti, Diplomat Middle

Jeffrey Armsworth, Lexington Middle

Jonathan Barr, Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle

Michael Benfer, Dunbar High

Cameron Brooks, Tice Elementary

Alisa Brown, Diplomat Middle

Darielle Callender, Franklin Park Elementary

Ingrid Echeverria, North Fort Myers High

Laurie Faye, South Fort Myers High

Wendy Fiore, Cypress Lake Middle

Lisa Flannery, Lee Virtual School

Steven Gainey, East Lee County High

Brittany Gardiner, Oak Hammock Middle

Joseph Giangreco, The Sanibel School

Cheyenne Grant, Sunshine Elementary

Catherine Griffin, Dunbar High

Anne Hester, East Lee County High

Stephanie Liljegren, River Hall Elementary

Christina Marco, River Hall Elementary

Catherine Mattison, East Lee County High

Elizabeth O’Connor, Ray V. Pottorf Elementary

Megan Price, James Stephens Elementary

Rhonda Rainer, Caloosa Elementary

Arial Raulerson, Lehigh Senior High

Krista Rivera, Gulf Elementary

Christian Saravia, Harns Marsh Middle

Quinn Schnabel, Diplomat Middle

Laurie Smiley, Dunbar High

Gabriel Waldinger, Three Oaks Middle

Michaela Zawisza, Trafalgar Elementary