© 2026 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

30 Lee County teachers are finalists for Golden Apple awards

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published January 20, 2026 at 11:05 AM EST
jarmoluk / Pixabay
/
Creative Commons

Thirty teachers from Lee County schools have been named finalists in the annual Golden Apple Teacher Recognition Program. The Foundation for Lee County Public Schools began honoring teachers with this award 38 years ago.

Early each year, anyone can nominate extraordinary teachers in Lee County. From a whittled down list of 30 finalists, six are chosen as Golden Apple recipients and honored at a banquet later in the year.

The finalists and the schools in which they teach are:

Jessica Alimonti, Diplomat Middle
Jeffrey Armsworth, Lexington Middle
Jonathan Barr, Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle
Michael Benfer, Dunbar High
Cameron Brooks, Tice Elementary
Alisa Brown, Diplomat Middle
Darielle Callender, Franklin Park Elementary
Ingrid Echeverria, North Fort Myers High
Laurie Faye, South Fort Myers High
Wendy Fiore, Cypress Lake Middle
Lisa Flannery, Lee Virtual School
Steven Gainey, East Lee County High
Brittany Gardiner, Oak Hammock Middle
Joseph Giangreco, The Sanibel School
Cheyenne Grant, Sunshine Elementary
Catherine Griffin, Dunbar High
Anne Hester, East Lee County High
Stephanie Liljegren, River Hall Elementary
Christina Marco, River Hall Elementary
Catherine Mattison, East Lee County High
Elizabeth O’Connor, Ray V. Pottorf Elementary
Megan Price, James Stephens Elementary
Rhonda Rainer, Caloosa Elementary
Arial Raulerson, Lehigh Senior High
Krista Rivera, Gulf Elementary
Christian Saravia, Harns Marsh Middle
Quinn Schnabel, Diplomat Middle
Laurie Smiley, Dunbar High
Gabriel Waldinger, Three Oaks Middle
Michaela Zawisza, Trafalgar Elementary
Tags
Education WGCU NewsTeachersLee County SchoolsSchool District of Lee County
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU
  • Environment
    Blue Crabs
    Dr. Jerry Jackson
    Blue crabs are familiar to most beach goers because of the telltale blue on their legs – and to most seafood aficionados because of their luscious taste and prominence on seafood menus. While they are found over a wide span of warm near-shore seawaters, they are particularly abundant in Florida. On this week’s “Wild Things” I’ll focus on their seasonal movements, their longevity, their mating behavior, their swimming abilities, and the rapidity with which they can hide from a predator by backing into soft sand or mud to escape a potential predator.
  • Government & Politics
    Immigration at center of Florida legislative session
    WGCU News
    Florida lawmakers will be back for the legislative session. Many major topics including property taxes, school vouchers and exploring changes to Florida’s congressional maps will be discussed.
  • Culture and Connections
    Unity breakfast, commemorative march planned for MLK Jr. Day
    Elizabeth Andarge
    A local organization is hosting a breakfast to celebrate the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The Dunbar Festival Committee is hosting the annual commemorative march.